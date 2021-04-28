Colton Ware
Age: 32
Hometown: Bedford, PA
How would we “know” you? Most Alleganians would know me for currently being the bar manager at the Churchill Pub or when I tended bar at Applebees in the past. Since the pandemic started, I’m also a part time caretaker at the Bruce House Inn until life slowly goes back to normal. Most people can find me out and about in downtown Cumberland or in Lavale at the many shops, events, restaurants, bars and clubs they have.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I received a gold medal in 2004, with my high school team, for being a PIAA District V tennis champion. People also get surprised when I tell them I used to be a teacher's assistant at a preschool considering when I tell them this, I'm stirring their martini.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you have a chance to do what? I’m an undercover nerd so if i do not get to play the video game Animal Crossing every day, I feel like I missed out on something. It's the silliest thing but if I do not play , I'm convinced that my animal villagers will get upset and think I am ignoring them. It breaks my heart if I miss a day.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Try to follow a healthy diet. I love carbs and just over eating in general so much. Bread, noodles and chinese food are my weakness.
What do you do for fun? Lately, I’ve turned into a total cat dad. With all the extra time that quarentining brought, ,I decided to get a kitten. Then one kitten eventually turned into two kittens. Now they are my main source of entertainment. I literally film them and post them on snapchat multiple times a day. I swear they make me laugh harder than most people do.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Disney Channel Original Movies from 1990 - 2005. Binge watching old VH1 andMTV reality dating shows. Pokemon. Songs from Glee.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Growing up between Wills Mountain and Evitts Mountain only one mile across the PA line, Allegany County always seemed more like my hometown to me. Most of my family lives here and decades of memories as well. I moved down to Florida for a period of time but decided to move back because I missed the mountains. I didn't realize how much I loved it here until driving back on I-68 and seeing the beautiful church steeples of the Cumberland skyline with mountains graced as the backdrop.
What two words best describe you? Selcouth. Benevolent