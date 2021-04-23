Derek Miller
Age: 26
Hometown: Bedford, PA
How would we “know” you? I am a local realtor licensed in MD and PA, with the most of my business occurring in Allegany County. I also am on the board of directors for Allegany Museum, as well as the Historic Highlands Association of Realtors.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? While I was born in Cumberland, most people are surprised to learn that I grew up on a farm just across the border in PA. Throughout my adolescence I was actively involved in 4-H, showing and selling my project animals at the Bedford County Fair and Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Take time to myself. I find it necessary in my routine to take about an hour, usually in the morning, to completely disconnect—from my phone, social media, and people.
What was the hardest thing you did today? I don’t find a lot of things to be difficult in my daily life, but sometimes I find the simple things such as laundry or work around the house to be tedious. I will prioritize them lower on my mental to-do list.
What do you do for fun? I really like to travel and go on getaway trips with my friends and family, preferably to places non-mainstream. My Doberman, Moose is always ready to jump in the car and be my sidekick on an adventure.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? As a hobby, I collect and repair antique clocks. I have several around my home, and always have an eye out for more pieces to add to my collection During quarantine I spent a lot of time reading and teaching myself how to restore mechanical movements.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Even though I was born here and have family roots, one of the most appealing things about this area is our location. I love how convenient it is to commute to DC or Pittsburgh while still being able to escape to the mountains.
What two words best describe you? Ambitious and diligent