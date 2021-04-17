Emily Snyder
Age: 17
Hometown: LaVale, Maryland
How would we “know” you? You may know me from seeing me perform on stage in musicals around town, through public school theatre as well as local theatre companies. My most memorable roles are Maria in The Sound of Music, Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Grace Farrell in Annie, and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, Amber in Hairspray. I was sadly not able to perform as Sharpay Evans in High School Musical on Stage at Potomac State college due to COVID-19 canceling the run of our show. I also have participated in the Allegany High School Show Choir for 3 years. Currently, I host on Allegany High School’s Allegany Morning Live (Allegany High’s live morning show broadcasted on YouTube), and I work behind the scenes capturing video footage and making videos for Karen Morgan Photography.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? In the 5th grade, I actually won first place in Western Maryland and second place in the state of MD for a Young Author’s contest for my poetry entry, Wishes.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day would not be complete if I didn’t get a chance to make music, whether I’m playing the piano, the guitar, or singing. I’ve always considered myself a very creative person, so it’s important to me to keep bringing joy to others through the arts, even when life becomes challenging.
What was the hardest thing you did today? I’m not sure what school will be like for me in April when you are reading this, but right now with school being online, it’s honestly really hard to get up out of bed and get ready for the day sometimes. There are days where I worry that there’s no hope anymore, but I just have to know that hope IS still here, there are better things to come, and power through it.
What do you do for fun? Before covid, I enjoyed spending most of my time at rehearsals or performing. Now, I enjoy spending time with my friends (with COVID-19 precautions), choreographing dance combinations, watching Netflix, rehearsing with my Worship Band, Téssera, making YouTube videos, and of course, singing showtunes!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I absolutely LOVE baking! Cooking, not so much, but baking is where it’s at! I’ve been baking quite a bit since school became virtual, a few of my favorite things I’ve made are pumpkin cupcakes with cream cheese icing, whipped hot chocolate, and Oreo truffles.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Well, Allegany County is where I’ve lived all my life. It’s where I grew up, made friends with some wonderful people, and have been given many wonderful opportunities. I also can’t help but feel a sense of comfort when I perform in church, local theatres, and other venues. Allegany County is where I first found my love of creativity and expressing my creativity here makes it feel even more like home. Allegany County is where my creativity and love of performing has blossomed.
What two words best describe you? Two words that I feel best describe me are creative and compassionate. I have always had a love for creating. Whether it was dancing, making crafts, acting, or making music, my mind always had a way of imagining new and interesting ideas. Therefore, I feel “creative” is a fitting word to describe me. Compassion is such an important quality to have, so I do my best to show compassion to everyone I meet. It’s so much more than just feeling sympathy or concern for someone, you need to actively show that you’re there for them. You never know what battles they may be facing behind the scenes.