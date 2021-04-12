Holden DeMartino
Age: 21
Hometown: Frostburg, MD
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have a love of roads and directions. If you give me two destinations anywhere in North America, I can tell you how to get there without consulting a map. It comes in handy at parties and on family vacations.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Right now it's checking my grades online, as I prepare to apply for dental school. Other days, depending on the season, I check out my favorite sports teams. (Go Steelers! Go O's!).
What was the hardest thing you did today? I took final exams in Biochemistry and Genetics. "Hard" is a good word to describe them.
What do you do for fun? I love to travel. My favorite cities are New York, LA, and London. I've missed the opportunity to travel with the pandemic and can't wait to get on a plane again.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I watch dental procedure videos on YouTube. I don't how strange that is, since I'm studying to become a dentist. But they're not for the faint of heart.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is where I was born and have lived my entire life. I love the mountains and the people. No matter where my career takes me, Allegany County and Frostburg will always be home (and I'll know the directions on how to get there).
What two words best describe you? Hardworking and strong-willed (two good compound words).