Jacob Morgan
Age: 18
Hometown: Cumberland
How would we “know” you?- I work at the YMCA at the Rockwall and indoor soccer program. I also work at the pro shop at the Cumberland Country Club. I graduated Fort Hill in 2020 and am currently a student at FSU.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I enjoy doing math for fun.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Drink coffee
What do you do for fun? I like to go to the gym and read.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Going to El Jinete
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up here and it has given me many opportunities.
What two words best describe you? Ambitious and calculated