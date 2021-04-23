Jacob Morgan

Age: 18

Hometown: Cumberland

How would we “know” you?-  I work at the YMCA at the Rockwall and indoor soccer program. I also work at the  pro shop at the Cumberland Country Club. I graduated Fort Hill in 2020 and am currently a student at FSU.

 

What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I enjoy doing math for fun.

 

Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what?  Drink coffee

What do you do for fun? I like to go to the gym and read.

 Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Going to El Jinete

 Why does Allegany County feel like home?  I grew up here and it has given me many opportunities.

 What two words best describe you? Ambitious and calculated

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video