Jonathan Dayton
Age: 22
Hometown: Westernport, MD
How would we "know" you? That's a great question, and you would honestly know me from many different things but probably what you would know me from the most is my participation in the volunteer fire and ems services of Allegany County. This service started at a very young age and continued to where I am today. I'm very active in the Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire Rescue Association, Maryland State Firemen's Association, Potomac Volunteer Fire Company, Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company, and Allegany County Sheriff's Office Fire Police.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? What a challenging question. I think people would find my love for museums and history a little shocking. Most of my life is public, and I don't have many things to reveal that they don't already know. But, I love history, especially US History; I love visiting museums when traveling.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Check social media and respond to emails. Boring answer, right. But this is very true juggling a million projects and tasks at once and working in the marketing field; my life revolves around technology. Crazily enough, I currently manage or edit 16 different social media pages on Facebook, which is part of my daily life. My cellphone is part of me, and honestly, I couldn't function without it.
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing I did today or my life is focusing on the positive and ignoring the haters. At my "young" haha age, I've realized that life and the people in this world can always have a harsh, harmful, and pessimistic outlook on life and you. Learning to focus on me, my family and my priorities have become key to my success.
What do you do for fun? I'm glad you asked! I love the outdoors, which is partly why I love Western Maryland. I love hunting, fishing, hiking, and of course, anything related to the fire service. I also love to travel anywhere; new places always excite me. Most of all, spending time with my wife and family brings me great joy! With the fast pace of life, finding time to cherish these moments are significant.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I LOVE food. Although this isn't strange or guilty, I love excellent cuisine. If you have me on social media, I love to highlight some great meals.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up here. I honestly don't know anywhere but Allegany County. Also, by investing my time considerably in volunteerism, I feel that my roots and relations I built make this place home. I can't imagine dedicating my time anywhere else. Although opportunities can lie elsewhere, my home is where the heart is, which is because of the connections and friendships I've made in the area.