Juan Garcia
Age: 24
Hometown: Cumberland, MD and Winchester, VA
How would we “know” you? Some know me as the guy that works at El Jinete in downtown Cumberland. My friends know me as the guy who stays after work to sing karaoke after everyone has left. I know myself as a guy with a lot of dreams with not enough time to make them come true.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Something surprising about me is my ways of thinking. I’m very open-minded and I’m very interested in unifying topics that seem to contradict; such as spirituality and science. Also, people are often shocked to find out I’m vegetarian.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day doesn’t feel complete until I get to drink some Almond milk with ground flaxseeds. Also, I need to have some guacamole at some part of my day.
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing I’ve done today is to get out of bed while being depressed. I’m not normally a depressed guy but things haven’t been sunshine and roses lately.
What do you do for fun? My favorite thing to do for fun is traveling. My favorite place to go is San Jose de la Paz, Jalisco. I used to go nearly every summer as a kid. So many memories.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I have one guilty pleasure; I sing and yell in the car like nobody is watching. I feel bad to whoever has seen me like that.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home because of the mountains. I love the mountains. Flatlands make me uncomfortable.
What two words best describe you? Sympathetic and Clever are the best words to describe me.