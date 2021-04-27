Keri Pfitzenmayer
Age: 29
Hometown: Wellersburg, PA
How would we “know” you? I have a lot of spots that I frequent in the area. You very well may have seen me at the Cumberland Queen City Creamery enjoying a latte. Aside from latte sipping, I may have shared with you or someone you know skincare and makeup! I am one of the Mary Kay Beauty and Business Consultants in the area. If you ever need anything in that arena, be sure to look me up!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Before I was a full time Mary Kay Sales Director, I worked in the Social Work field. I have an associates degree from Allegany College of Maryland, A bachelors degree in social work from Frostburg State University, and a Masters degree in social work from Salisbury University. I also carry a certification in Mind/Body Medicine and am a Equine specialist in Mental Health & Learning.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? I start all of my days with prayer. My days feel incomplete without it, so I make it a priority to open my bible first thing in the morning. I do my daily devotional, sip my coffee, journal, and Just praise God! “A day without prayer is a day without blessing, and a life without prayer is a life without power” -Edwin Harvey
What was the hardest thing you did today? One of my daily challenges is attempting to place myself in the shoes of the women whom I service. I find this challenging because I often see their worth, powers, and abilities but they may not see them in themselves. I’ve felt like that before and I often have to remind/ask myself “Do you remember how you felt when you were here?” Thankfully, I had people in my corner to bring light to my strengths. This has encouraged me to pass on the love and encourage those who I am in contact with.
What do you do for fun? I honestly love my job. Empowering women, building confidence from the inside out, and working for a wonderful company is fun for me. When I do have downtime, I absolutely love spending time with my horse, Jozie. I find that being with her at the barn or going on rides brings me peace. I truly wish everybody could experience that bond. It is good for the heart and soul!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I can’t really say it’s strange, but I’m a sucker for a good cup of coffee and a good book. I think that they can be enjoyed on a rainy or sunny day and bring equal amounts of joy on both! Do I need either to survive? No, but they both add an extra layer of happiness to my days.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Though my home is on the state line, I’ve pretty much grown up in Allegany County. From beginning college at ACM and FSU to having my first job at Dollar General in LaVale. There aren’t many places that I can’t attach at least one memory to. Many of my clients/customers reside in the area and I find great pleasure in serving the community. For 10+ years the community has embraced me with open arms and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!
What two words best describe you? Resilient Soul! I have learned over the years that you are not limited by your situation or circumstance. I want to inspire people to think beyond their circumstance and find the potential that they already have inside of themselves. It may be the ACM Human Service graduate in me aspiring to do that, but it is truly a goal of mine! I am proof that where you are at doesn’t matter as long as you know where you want to go!