Kole Morgan
Age: 18
Hometown: Cumberland, Maryland
How would we “know” you? I am known in Cumberland for a lot of different (good) reasons. You may know me for my academics and athletics between Allegany High School and Frostburg State University. I am a sophomore accounting student at Frostburg State this spring. I am a member of the FSU Cross Country and Track team. You could recognize me as that one employee at Ristorante Ottaviani. At work, you can find me talking it up with the hostess. Prior to covid, you might have seen me at UPMC Western Maryland walking around in the blue polo. I am a Patient Advocate Volunteer with the Patient Experience and Culture Department. And finally, most people know me as Karen Morgan Photography's best model.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? As I become an "actual" adult it is becoming harder to talk to people I used to see every day. I always reach out and talk to my friends. I love to reach out and hear from some of the closest people throughout the day!
One word that describes me? It took me a little bit of time to think of a word that described me. I would describe myself as a Dreamer. In John Lennon's song Imagine, he says, "You may say I am a dreamer." I have dreamed about everything life has to offer. Life has given me great tools to start forming who I want to be. I will constantly set goals and challenge myself. I will never stop dreaming because in Walt Disney's words, "If you can dream it, you can do it." I am also quirky.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Let's see, I believe that the hardest thing I did today was analyze accrual accounting information. Whenever I understand it, all of the readers can come to ask me about it.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home to me because I have built lifelong relationships here. I have had a lot of fun immersing myself in the county through jobs and opportunities
Where is the first place I would travel once COVID restrictions are over? There are so many places that I need to explore. I would love to go scuba diving in Hawaii. I am so excited for the day I can explore the islands.