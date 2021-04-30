Lindsay Renner-Wood
Age: 30
Hometown: Cumberland via Waldorf, Maryland
How would we “know” you? From gracing the pages of the Cumberland Times-News on a more or less daily basis.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I'm autistic, and I have ADHD as well. I have had folks say before that I "don't look autistic," and my response is generally that that's true, because there is no single autistic "look." I see it as an asset as it's definitely got its disadvantages, I find it helpful to me as a writer. I am also a big fan of horror movies and creepy things in general, but a visit to my home makes that pretty clear.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? I try and make it a point to either read a long-form article or write something every day, even if it's brief, like a Tweet or a personal journal entry. Sometimes, it's even just a text. I'm also a big fan of meditation; those five minutes sometimes last me the whole day, if I'm lucky.
What was the hardest thing you did today? I would love to tell you something high-minded and lofty about upholding the First Amendment and fighting for a free society or whatever, but honestly it was probably either cajoling myself into getting out of bed to exercise this morning, or breaking up one of the daily shouting matches between our very rambunctious, large and friendly pit bull mix and our not-half-as-enthusiastic cats.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy cooking and baking at a solidly mid-amateur level, reading, writing, reminding my husband Brian how lucky he is to be married to the funniest person he knows, and spending time with our pets. We have two cats named Hannibal and Mischa, and a dog named Jude, who was once upon a time the subject of a story of mine for the Times-News, which is how we found him. Sometimes, taking work home with you is a great thing.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Hannibal is a Sphynx cat; for those who don't know, the breed has no hair and they feel like peaches or chamois cloth. They are also very wrinkly, and I love squishing his wrinkles together, especially the ones on his head. I also indulge in the more traditional vices of junk food and junk television and consider it self-care, so I don't feel guilty at all!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I am a pretty recent transplant of just more than a year. I knew years ago that I wanted to move up here, and I'm glad every day that I did. I sincerely doubt I'll ever stop marveling at the views up here, particularly in the fall and spring. I also see the endless potential in a community of genuinely good-hearted people who want the best for the area, and work hard to that end. I am someone who prefers to think globally and act locally, and I think a lot of folks here share those ideals as well. I see an area with a long way to go but many with their heart in the right place who want to see it get there.
What two words best describe you? Frenetic stillness