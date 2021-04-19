Marty Jellison
Age: 30
Hometown: Cresaptown via Bethesda, Ohio
How would we “know” you? I'm a little unsure how you want this answered, but I'll try. My students know me as their teacher, to community members as that funny guy who acts, and to others as friend. I am the middle and high school Bible teacher at Calvary Christian Academy in Cresaptown, where I also teach boys' PE and coordinate music for weekly chapel services. I have acted in several shows at the Embassy and Cumberland Theatres, and recently directed "Peter and the Starcatcher" at the Embassy Theatre. I enjoy spending my summers serving at church camps, something I've done since my teenage years. I once had a college professor come and see an improv comedy show I was in while I was a student. The next day in class he commented to me that "I never would have guessed that would be you from the way you are in class." When I need to focus and be serious I am, and when it's time to laugh and be a nut-ball for a while, I'm right there. Don't worry, I can have fun while doing hard work too. I may seem unfocused and carefree (and largely, I am), but I also care deeply about people, work hard and am at times a slight control freak (I call it being a "visionary"). People who know me say I have a quick wit, which is a blessing and a curse. My personality tests say I think while I'm talking, and that has benefited and condemned me more than once. I love to help others, and I feel loved when others help me without being asked. I am passionate about equipping my students to excel in all areas of life as they become well-rounded young adults. I appreciate nearly all types of music and enjoy just a few less than that. But if you really want to get to know me, spend a day at an amusement park with me, and we can see each other's true colors.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have five brothers and was homeschooled until the seventh grade. My mom was my teacher and an RN at the same time.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Make someone smile, take time for God and kiss my wife goodnight.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Today, it involved containing the thoughts I wanted to say, but were not needed or beneficial. I love all the students I get to teach, and I have to remember they are still children. (Man, it's humbling to reflect and think how uninformed I was at their age).
What do you do for fun? From acting, spending time with friends, enjoying the bike trail through Cumberland -- these are just a few. I've also recently picked up sailing. You may see me and the family (my wife and 8-year-old black lab) at Rocky Gap in our 12-foot O'Day.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love all things "roller coasters" -- from riding them, to learning about new theme park projects, to building coasters in a "Roller Coaster Tycoon"-type game. Growing up in Ohio, we would go to Cedar Point every year. It's still a tradition we try to keep. I'm a coaster nerd.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? My wife and I moved here from Ohio in August 2018. We knew one other family in the area. Over the last two years we have made incredible connections with our awesome co-workers and students. I am honored to have been "adopted" by incredible people at the Embassy and Cumberland Theatres, as well as Acting out for ALS, where I can do something I love: acting! My wife and I love the outdoors and have enjoyed the beauty and history all around Allegany County. We've only been here two years, but it feels much more familiar than what I would have expected. Finally, our church, Mountain City Church in Frostburg. This place has been the bedrock of Allegany County feeling like home. The people here have welcomed us and have been there from the beginning. I can't say enough how this place continues to impact my life. So, why does it feel like home? The people, the community, the relationships.
What two words best describe you? "charismatic" and "spontaneous"