Matthew Beeman
Age: 27
Hometown: Frostburg, Maryland
How would we “know” you? Depends on for how long you’ve known me. Currently, I would say people would possibly begin to know me as an acupuncturist. If you are from the area there are probably two ways you will know me. My last name is a pretty common last name in the “crick” community, so typically people will know someone I am related to. And people may remember that I played soccer for Mt Ridge and won two state championships with them in 2010 and 2011.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Drink coffee. I know it’s such a basic thing to say, but since I was very little I have always enjoyed and wanted a nice cup of coffee in the morning. When I was very little around 3-4 my great grandmother Violet Grove, would put coffee into little coffee creamer cups and let me sip them with her. And I only enjoy my coffee black.
What was the hardest thing you did today? I went out today with my father-in-law and cut several cords of firewood.
What do you do for fun? I have two bulldogs that I could sit around and play with all day. I also enjoy catching up and watching different TV series with my wife. I also enjoy going to different breweries and trying craft beer.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? I collect bourbons. I am obsessed with finding rare and uncommon bourbons, then I will sample each one with different friends or family members and then not drink them because I don’t want the bottle to be empty.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County will always be home to me even if I decide not to live her in the long term. There is just a certain sense of comradeship in small towns. I’ve always had a love hate relationship with the idea because everybody always knew your parents or your family. Which is good when you go places since you can talk to anyone, but also bad because if you were out too late or got in trouble your family knew before you even got home. It was until I got out of the area and lived in different states that I began to appreciate all of the small town vibes.
What two words best describe you? Driven and compassionate.