Megan Johnson
Age: 33
Hometown: LaVale
How would we “know” you? I teach Phys. Ed. at Calvary Christian Academy to elementary, middle, and high school students. I also serve as a youth leader for the teens at our church, Cornerstone Baptist. Right now my kids keep me pretty busy outside of those activities, but you’ve probably seen me running on any of the trails, tracks, or roads in the area when the weather’s nice.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Despite my occupation, I was a fairly unathletic child. I was active, but uncoordinated and cautious. I was the bookworm always picked last for teams. I played three sports for my high school, but I wasn’t a star athlete in any of them. I was fortunate to be able to continue playing at the small college I attended, where I put in extra hours after practices to work with my coach. The extra work put in helped me gain the strength and confidence I needed to become a good athlete. I like to use that as an example to my students. Hard work and perseverance pay off- never give up!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Read! I try to read my Bible every day, and I like to catch up on the news. I'm usually reading a book before I go to bed. I love to read journalistic or historical nonfiction and biographies.
What was the hardest thing you did today? I had to change my routine today, and that was difficult for me. I don’t actually mind change when I’m prepared for it. When a routine change is thrown at me last minute though, I have a hard time adjusting. The security of routine is very comforting to me and a last minute change can be startling. It only takes me a few moments to mentally process things though, and then I’m ok!
What do you do for fun? I love to knit and crochet. I've always been a busy person, and it's hard for me to sit down and do nothing- even watching TV is difficult without having something for my hands to do. It keeps my hands busy and my mind engaged, but at the same time it’s relaxing. I realize most people would not label knitting as their idea of “fun,” but I can’t wait to find time to sit down and work on whatever project I’m in the middle of. I’m not sure if it’s addicting, therapeutic, or both?
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? When I’m completely alone in the car I like to listen to 90’s boy bands with the volume on full blast.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? My family lives here and we spend a lot of time together. Of course that in itself will always make Allegany County feel like home. Aside from my family being here, I get to share with my children- and husband, who didn’t grow up in the region- all the things that I loved about this area as a child. I can take them to the same playgrounds I played on, bike and hike the same trails, and go to the same festivals and celebrations. These are precious memories to me that I get to now create with my own children.