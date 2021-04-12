Noah DeMichele
Age: 21
Hometown: Westernport, MD
How would we “know” you? I am currently the SGA President at Frostburg State University and I am also at server at LG's Pizzeria and Pub on Main Street in Frostburg!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am a massive Led Zeppelin fan.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Watch at least one episode of the show I am binging. The Sopranos currently.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Attend a meeting (virtually) during my break from college.
What do you do for fun? I love to travel. Whenever I have the money and the time, I'm trying to board a flight somewhere.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I'm very specific about the way rice is cooked (I love rice). If it is to dry or too mushy, I get weirdly upset about it.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County has been the lifeblood of my family. My dad worked at the Luke Paper Mill for 25 years and my mom was long been a part of the Allegany County Public School system. My brother and I were both raised her and attended college at Frostburg State. I've lived in the same house for 21 years and I couldn't imagine being elsewhere for the time being.
What two words best describe you? Thoughtful and tall.