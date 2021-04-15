Owen Garlitz
Age: 22
Hometown: Oldtown
How would we “know” you? I've been active in Western Maryland's music scene as a local guitarist since I was 15. Throughout high school I played guitar in Jazz band and a band called "Dying Breed," which covered songs you wouldn't normally hear in this area. Nowadays I've been wanting to give lessons.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am right handed, but I play the guitar left handed.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? I love drinking coffee. It's an essential part of my morning and I'm honestly just on autopilot the entire day if I don't have at least a cup.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Moved furniture for someone.
What do you do for fun? Besides music, I like drawing, painting, cooking, running, and lifting weights.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I really like to feel the warmth from pieces of paper that were just dispensed from a printer. I'm not really sure why.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Most of my family and friends are from here. This area has a certain charm to it that I can't find anywhere else.
What two words best describe you? Enthusiastic, motivated.