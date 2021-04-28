Sarah Stahl
Age: 33
Hometown: Lavale, MD
How would we “know” you? I have lived in Allegany County for the majority of my life. I have been a substance abuse counselor for the past 11 years. I have worked in both inpatient and outpatient treatment, and am more inspired than ever to empower others to be bold and brave as they work to heal from trauma, crisis, and the effects of substance use disorders.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Skiing and snowboarding are two of my favorite sports, even though I don’t get the opportunity to do them like I did when I was younger. I’ve always found a sense of serenity and excitement in snow. Sitting in front of a roaring fire, watching the snow cover the mountains, is one of my favorite ways to relax.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Decompress in a healthy way. Two of my favorite ways are yoga and epsom salt baths.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Deal with the effects of epilepsy. I’ve had epilepsy since I was a child, and it requires consistent, daily, lifestyle changes to cope with the way it impacts my life. Most days, I struggle to maintain the energy to keep going, and I put a lot of work into making the changes necessary to avoid seizures. This greatly fuels my drive to help others also struggling with their own brain disorders.
What do you do for fun? Over the past five years, I’ve really expanded my interest in gardening. I start many different fruits, veggies, and flowers from seed during the winter, and transplant them outdoors when the weather permits. I love nurturing growth in as many ways as possible. Gardening helps me develop patience, gratitude, and a deeper respect for nature. It also never ceases to make me laugh and remind me that some things are just beyond our control.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I never get even the slightest bit tired of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. It always leaves me feeling happy and inspired.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I’ve grown up here. I’ve always loved the beauty of the mountains, the health benefits of being outdoors, and going to local farmer’s markets. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve heard alot of people say they leave because of lack of opportunity. Because Allegany County is my home, I feel compelled to fight for the community to help create opportunity and inspire forward motion.
What two words best describe you? Keep growing.