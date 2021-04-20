Sawyer Jenkins
Age: 21
Hometown: Frostburg, Maryland
How would we "know" you? You might've heard of me mostly through theatrical productions around the area. I have performed in many productions with organizations like The Embassy, Acting Out for ALS Inc., Apple Alley Players, Cumberland Theatre, and The Indie on Main.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I was diagnosed with Autism, specifically, Asperger's Syndrome, at the age of 5. I never played with any toys when I was a child because I didn't know how to use imaginary play, yet today, I can go on stage and act out the part of any kind of personality or character.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Watching TV, playing a video game, watching YouTube on my phone and working on my laptop....all at the same time.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Trying to get through online classes. Ever since the pandemic hit, almost every class related to my major was moved online. Because of that, there's no point for me to move back on campus, so sometimes it can be a challenge trying to do college classes from home.
What do you do for fun? I do various activities for fun. I'm a drone hobbyist, so I have about 14 different drones. I fly them often to get cool aerial pictures of places and sometimes make video clips. I'm into filming and making videos with friends. Otherwise, I do something simple like play video games, get on the computer, or practice playing my piano or trumpet.
Do you have strange or guilty pleasures? I'm a chocoholic. I have at least one thing with chocolate included almost every day.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was born and raised here. It's hard to leave this place when most of your family and friends that you grew up with still live here. Wherever I go in the future, Allegany County is and always will be my home.
What two words best describe you? Quiet and Literal