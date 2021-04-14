Shawn Frye
Age: 25 haha just kidding. 33.
Hometown: Cumberland via Seaford, Delaware
How would we “know” you? You probably have seen my license plate on my car that says FRYEGUY. I pay it forward a lot at drive throughs to make peoples day better. I work for Thomas Subaru/Hyundai and Planet Fitness part time.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’m double jointed.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Play with my German shepherd dog, Darla.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Not hitting snooze on my alarm. I like my beauty sleep.
What do you do for fun? Hang out with my friends. Relaxing at home. Hiking/Working out.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Late night Taco Bell trips
Why does Allegany County feel like home? People are genuinely nice here. I moved from the flat lands of Delaware to the mountains in western Maryland. It’s cheaper to live here, less people, and best of all not that much traffic like bigger cities.
What two words best describe you? Bye Felicia