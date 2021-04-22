Traea LaRae
Age: 34
Hometown: Cumberland, MD
How most my know me: probably by seeing me capture photographs at local events such as bands, benefits, festivals
Something most people don't know that might surprise them: I studied martial arts for several years and I am a black belt
My day doesnt feel complete: I have to get out of my house at least once a day and take in a different view, even if that means just going for a five minute drive
Hardest thing I did today: I started the exciting task of itemizing in preparation of the upcoming tax season
What I do for fun: I actually enjoy a nice adventure of treasure hunting, whether its in my backyard metal detecting, or traveling to Arkansas to dig for diamonds and anything in between!
Guilty pleasure: I certainly cannot turn down a good cheesecake!
Why Allegany County feels like home? Because it is home, I was born and raised here
Two words to describe me: most would say I am sarcastic and nerdy