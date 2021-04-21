Trevor S. Klein
Age: 28
Hometown: Cresaptown, MD
How would we “know” you? I was a student of both Bishop Walsh and Allegany High School (Class of 2010) and sold many video games and game consoles at the local GameStop during my college years. Speaking of which, I did a ton of video production during my time at Frostburg State University. My largest project was a documentary on school violence that was actually shot and produced on location at Allegany High School. I am also directly related to a local celebrity. My younger brother - Jacob Klein - was featured on the cover of the December issue. I never thought I'd be living in the shadow of a ten year old, but here we are!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I received my first job with Discovery Communications before I technically completed college in 2015. I was juggling my classwork and work in television for my first six months with the company.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Spend some quality time with my wife, Jill and cats – Albus and Jasmine… at least until one of them bite me. The cats I mean.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Planning out the next several months of training for my team of 50+ individuals. With television networks being broadcasted globally with all sorts of different rules and regulations, there’s always a chance to learn something new!
What do you do for fun? I’m a bit obsessed with video games, so my Switch gets a fair amount of usage in my down time. I’ve been playing some of the older Super Mario games lately. Outside of that, I love running (although I don’t do it nearly enough) and movies. I’ve recently been checking out the original Japanese Godzilla films for the first time ever.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I’ve been a Lego fanatic since I was about 7 or 8, and that trend continues today. There’s just something super therapeutic about turning a pile of brightly colored pieces into an object of substance over the course of a few hours. My little brother actually bought me a huge Lego US Capitol Building for Christmas last year that kept me pretty busy for awhile there.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Besides the occasional trip to Hagerstown or Altoona, Allegany was my only home for the first two decades of my life. My friends, family, education, and occupations all existed between Cresaptown, Cumberland, Frostburg, and LaVale. Although my trips up have been few and far between over the last year, there’s plenty of elements of the community that I still remember like the back of my hand. I'll always have a soft spot for the parts of the community that made me who I am today.
What two words best describe you? I would have to go with “Anxious - Comedian”. Quite a combination, ha-ha. I'm almost always a little stressed out, but I try to burn off that feeling with a sense of humor.