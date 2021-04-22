Victoria A. Mann
Age: 24
Hometown: Cumberland, MD
How would we “know” you? I've been participating in community theatre around the Cumberland area since I was very young. I performed in my first production when I was four years old, and aside from a few short hiatuses, I never stopped.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I'm pretty introverted and come off as shy and quiet when I first meet people, so they're often surprised to learn that I can be pretty boisterous when they get to know me.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day isn't complete unless I get a few moments to sit down and relax with my cats.
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing I did today was motivate myself to get up and do what I needed to. In my experience, most of the time the hardest part of any task is just getting started.
What do you do for fun? Besides theatre, which has been my most prominent hobby for a long time, I love writing, hiking, and kayaking.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? One guilty pleasure is I love cartoons I'm definitely too old for. I named my cat, Dipper, after one of the main characters from Gravity Falls.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Although I've recently moved away, Allegany County will always feel like home. I love the mountains and being surrounded by nature and history. There is no shortage of state parks around to connect with the outdoors, and the downtowns/main streets of Cumberland and Frostburg are so pretty and quaint, with great local shops and restaurants.
What two words best describe you? Pragmatic, optimistic