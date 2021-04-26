Zack Nelson
Age: 23
Hometown: Cumberland Maryland
How would we “know” you? My dad knows everyone so I’m usually best known as “Jacks son” I’m now known as “the FroYo guy”
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I had to take College algebra three times.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day doesn’t feel complete unless I’ve had the chance to help someone around me. I learned how important it is to help people from my mom Patty.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Working on the machines at the FroYo Factory will always be the hardest part of my days, I now understand why the machines are always “down” at McDonald’s.
What do you do for fun? I love being outside, finding cool spots that overlook town or just sitting around a fire with friends.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Playing super smash brothers would be my guilty pleasure, I have played the newest version of the game for more than 700 hours.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was born and raised here, 20 years in the same house and I love the mountains, no place will ever feel like home compared to looking across the beautiful famous spots in town where you can see the mountains for miles.
What two words best describe you? Caring and Determined