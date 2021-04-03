Good Life
When you are talking to yourself, who are you talking to?
Transformation with a capital T
“Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing we’ll ever do.” Dr. Brene` Brown
We own our story. It’s ours -- unique and deeply personal. Nobody else is you – individually, uniquely and independently you. The pain, the struggles, the guilt, the sorrow, the celebration, and the shame. The successes, accomplishments, love and healing. We are all perfectly imperfect and that is a beautiful thing.
When you are telling your story, which type of person are you? When are you talking to yourself, exactly who is that you are talking to?
Person A: Do you think, “It is no wonder I have low self-esteem because I was bullied in school,” or “I suck at relationships because my exes cheated on me so I have trust issues?” Do you blame others for not getting the job and make excuses for why you can’t take better care of yourself? Do you feel stuck, unfulfilled, unqualified, under appreciated? Do you feel like you can’t do anything about it? Are you guilty of saying, “I’ve been dealt a bad hand” or “I have bad luck?”
Or are you Person B: “Yes, I was bullied, cheated on, passed over for that promotion, and gained weight from eating too much junk, but I am resilient! Bad things have happened to me but that doesn’t define me. I own my poor choices and choose to learn lessons, look for the silver lining, and use the past as motivation to do my best.”
A’s blame, make excuses, and think the bad stuff is permanent and use it to keep from making any improvements.
B’s acknowledge the good, the bad, and the ugly of their life story, but don’t let that keep them stuck.
Which are you?
Here’s the thing. At any moment of any day, we can choose who we want to be. You can change that A into a B at any moment you choose. That’s right. We have our story but we can change our self-talk, our habits, and our ending. We can transform. What better time than the first full month of spring when the flowers are popping up and the bees are buzzing about to transform yourself? Spring is a time of awakening – so how about one in yourself? You are a butterfly so grow those wings and fly, baby! And leave stinkin’ thinkin’ and unhealthy habits behind.
One way to transform is to change how you talk to yourself by using positive affirmations. This is the quickest, easiest technique. It only takes two seconds…and you have two seconds a day, don’t ya? Think about what your goals are and choose a corresponding affirmation. Struggle with money- use “I am a money magnet” or “Money flows to me.” Worry about your health- “I respect and show love to my body” or “All of my body parts work.” Relationships- “I attract equal partners” or “My tribe supports me.” Did you notice they are in present tense? Speak it as if it is already true. You are replacing negativity with positivity and you will get results- from self-pity to self empowerment.
Even if it seems outlandish, repetition is key. Personal growth comes from growing through discomfort. It’s okay. Your identity is changing. Instead of being the complainer, the downer, the poor me, be hopeful, positive, grateful, and blessed. You will start to see yourself in this new light and it will shine out for others to see too. Your friends will notice and say, “Wow! I love this new you.”
WARNING: As you go about becoming a better you including the language you use and the habits you change, there will be people who won’t be on board for your self-improvement journey. They may fear that you are outgrowing them, are jealous of your success, or want to see you fail, unfortunately. If you are no longer gorging at a buffet then drinking alcohol on Saturday nights and are opting to go for a run then eat a grilled chicken salad, that will certainly change who you have relationships with and what you have in common. You don’t have to give up your friends, but consider meeting them for coffee, hosting a game night, or inviting them on a bike ride (motorcycle or bicycle). Once you let others know who you are becoming, you will attract the ones with which you have more in common. Since we become like those we spend the most time with, choose wisely and maybe this is the time to upgrade.
Let’s talk a little about habits. You already know which ones are not in your best interest- the over-spending, smoking, drug and alcohol use, inactivity, fast food consumption,… When you want to change a habit, find a replacement behavior and write down your daily progress. Change from drinking sugary beverages to water and use a habit tracker to check the box next to “didn’t drink sugary drinks today.” You can make your own habit tracker or order one. Why does it work? Because as humans we are visual creatures. Something becomes real to us when we see it – and seeing it holds us accountable.
Your story isn’t over yet. Every day you get to choose the language you use, the actions you take, and whether you will keep playing small and trying to fit into society’s boxes or take chances on new opportunities, new people, being healthier, happier, and more confident. Do whatever it takes so that when you tell your story, you are proud of your transformation. Fly high, you beautiful butterfly. You can “fall back” or you can Spring forward. Now’s the time.