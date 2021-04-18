On Pins and Needles
How Matthew Beeman plans to “stick around” to help others
I have never been a big fan of those first person “look at me” stories where reporters are sent on assignments and write about their personal experiences. Since I was always taught that every good journalist needs to remain objective when covering a story, I have always tried to steer clear of this form of storytelling and feature writing. I have tried but have not always been able to manage it. It would be impossible to write accurately about receiving acupuncture, for instance, without experiencing it. Don’t you think?
And so, when Matthew Beeman, a 2012 graduate of Mountain Ridge High School in Frostburg sent me an email asking if the magazine would be interested in a story on his new acupuncture practice, my antennae was alerted. If only he had emailed us a month earlier, this story would have been in our February 2021 Health and Wellness edition. Instead, since this healer with the tiny needles is only 27 years old, it qualified for an issue in which we feature people under a certain age making a positive impact in the community. In Matthew Beeman’s case, that impact is made one carefully inserted needle at a time.
“For purposes of your article, it’s important to note that every body – two words – is different,” Matthew notes during our initial consultation in one his two locations – this one inside the Hand Institute in Cumberland. He plans to practice out of a second location in Lavale later this year. “Acupuncture is a very individualized treatment and so I like to talk to each individual who comes in to discuss their needs and talk about side effects and the procedure.”
Well, that sounds all well and good. And so I am raring to talk to him about it. The last time I had acupuncture (again for a story) treated a sinus infection and so at that time I had needles stuck in my face. It’s safe to say the young practictioner who is about to insert needles into my skin was more interested in Telletubbies than tiny needles the last time I had a treatment. And now, older and wiser and a bit more particular and less daring about what gets stuck into my skin, I am sitting in his office talking about having needles positioned into my bare back to treat an ailment for which I have suffered for about two years now.
“It might be interesting for your story for people to know I never had a single acupuncture treatment until I went to college for acupuncture,” Matthew says. By the way, he graduated just last December and at the top of his class in college in Sarasota Florida where he studied acupuncture intensively for five years. “I had always played sports in high school – I played a lot of soccer and I always had injuries. And nothing helped with those injuries until I had acupuncture. Once I learned about it, I knew this is what I wanted to do. Once I started doing acupuncture, I knew that was it.”
Having grown up in the area, Matthew decided upon graduation to open up his own practice. And it was just because of happen stance that he found a sponsoring business. He and his fiancé Jenna Llewellyn were planning their wedding (they were married in February) and they toured Stone Bridge Event Center. While the venue ended up being too large for their small wedding needs, Matthew struck up a conversation about his vocation with the owner of Stone Bridge who also happens to own the Hand Institute and she offered him office space.
“I really wanted to come home and help people in this area,” the sole owner of Acupuncture and Integrative Wellness says. “And acupuncture really can help people.”
In addition to standard acupuncture, Matthew Beeman’s practice also offers cupping, injection therapy, dry needling, electro acupuncture, Tu Nai, Gua Sha, and herbal and nutritional and supplement advice.
According to the World Health Organization, how acupuncture works scientifically remains unclear. Some people claim it works by balancing vital energy, while others believe it has a neurological effect. The treatment itself involves inserting needles at certain points of the body.
“Acupuncture is very intentional,” says Matthew. “That is, every needle that goes into the body is going into that place for a very intended reason. It’s like rewiring the electricity in your house in a way. If you flip a switch and it doesn’t work, you have to find out what is causing the problem so the switch works. That’s the way the body is wired. Acupuncture isn’t just putting needles in. It’s a partnership with the acupuncturist and the person being treated.”
Conditions acupuncture are used to treat include acute pain, headaches, blood pressure, addiction, depression, specific pregnancy needs, impotency, kidney stones, bladder issues, sinuses, arthritis, TMJ, PTSD, and sports related injuries.
According to Acupuncture Today’s website, acupuncture’s end result is to “restore a harmonious balance of the complementary extremes of ‘yin’ and ‘yang’ of the life force known as ‘qi’ (pronounced ‘chee’) Illness is said to be the consequence of an imbalance of the forces.”
Reportedly, the body’s Qi is said to flow through meridians, or pathways, in the human body. These meridiens and energy flows are accessible through more than 400 acupuncture points in the body. Inserting needles into these points with appropriate combinations is said to bring the energy flow back into proper balance. The stimulation increases blood flow, while at the same time triggering the activity of the body’s natural painkillers.
In 2003, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially recognized acupuncture as a recognized form of effective treatment for the following conditions: high and low blood pressure, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, some gastric conditions, including peptic ulcer; painful menstrual cycles; dysentery; allergic rhinitis; facial pain; morning sickness; rheumatoid arthritis; sprains; tennis elbow; sciatica; fibromyalgia; neuralgia; post-operative convalescence; substance dependence; spine pain; stiff neck; pertussis; and even Tourette syndrome. The WHO also suggest that it may help treat a number of infections, including some urinary tract infections and epidemic hemorrhagic fever.
Acupuncture is now used by physiotherapists and chiropractors to treat musculoskeletal pain, by medical doctors to treat migraines and nausea, by midwives to assist with births, by the U.S. Military to aid in the safe transport of wounded soldiers and by drug and alcohol support workers to help treat addiction.
“But the number one question I still get asked is – does it hurt?” says Matthew.
For the record, during my own treatment with Acupuncturist Beeman, no, it did not hurt. I was more annoyed by being told to lie still on my stomach for 25 minutes with needles inserted in my back more than anything. The treatment itself was painless – it may have even had a bit of a sedating effect. My treatment was on a Friday. I went to bed that evening tired at 10 p.m. and slept until 11 a.m. the next morning.
Matthew even contacted me that Monday as a follow up to make sure I had not experienced any other side effects and to see how I was doing with the pain in my back that the treatment was supposed to help relieve.
“To be honest, for the last four days, I haven’t even given it any thought,” I told him. “I slept like a rock and all weekend long, I felt fine. I forgot I even had a problem.”
“Good,” he told me. “That’s what it was supposed to do.”