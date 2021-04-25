Where are they now?
The Sunshine and the Shade
Greetings from Caleigh
Caleigh Shade has one of those faces the camera simply loves. Even when she stopped by the magazine lobby last year to see her image used on two magazine covers she was dressed to the nines and the selfie we took together with one her larger than life posters was great of her without any added filters or photo shopping. It is little wonder that Caleigh is only a handful of people to have appeared on our cover twice in our 15 year history. She first graced our October 2015 edition in a fashion shoot by photographer Derek Russell for fall that included all area titleholders (a tradition here at the magazine) and then she was chosen for the cover in April 2017 to represent our annual 35 Under 35 edition that year in a photo by Karen Morgan. We had intended to catch up with Caleigh in our 15th anniversary edition back in January and we emailed Caleigh repeatedly to get in touch. She finally wrote us back shortly after that edition had gone to press and apologized for not replying sooner. She was on a modeling assignment in a remote place where there was no reliable wifi. Such is the life of a former and future magazine cover model. And so, since it’s been four years since Caleigh last made an appearance with us, it was time to do some catching up while her signal was still clear.