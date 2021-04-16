Michael Iser
Age: 35
Hometown: Cumberland, MD
How would we “know” you? Commissioner of the Lavale Soccer Club from 2015-2019, Professional Independent Wrestler known as Daniel Alexander Dabrowski (D.A.D.), officiated basketball and football locally for about 5 years, coached youth sports since I was 17
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? It's usually the independent wrestling career. It is not something most people have ever even thought about doing. A close second would be my culinary arts degree.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Laugh uncontrollably with my wife and kids
What was the hardest thing you did today? Troubleshooting a HVAC electrical issue at work
What do you do for fun? Wrestle, work out, Golf , Play video games with my kids, play card games with my wife and our friends, cook/bbq, travel/vacation
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? strange: playing the mandolin guilty: eating my kids Halloween candy
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I LOVE to travel. As much as I enjoy going to other countries, states, and cities, I always end up missing my hometown. I have been tempted to move away a few times, but every time my family, and friends that call Allegany County home as well just seem way too important. Leaving town and not having the ability to see them on a daily basis would be extremely difficult for me.
What two words best describe you? Original and Entertaining