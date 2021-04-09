Addison (Addy) Dayton
Age: 23
Hometown: Mount Savage, MD
How would we "know" you? You would most likely know me as Miss Addy, everything I do revolves around children, and I wouldn't want my life any other way. I have babysat for over 15 local families, worked at Learning Tree School, and currently work at Humpty Dumpty, where I get to love on over 50 children as if they are my very own children.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I joined my local fire company Baltimore Pike to volunteer with fundraisers but fell in love with it so much I now am running calls and learning new skills to help educate myself more. Someone who always supported local volunteer fire and ems growing up with no intention of becoming a volunteer that is now overly passionate about it would shock many.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day wouldn't be complete without the chance to come home and rewind on the couch with my husband talking about our favorite parts of our days, which mine always include something one of my students has overcame or achieved that day. Finding that adequate balance of work, play, and life is key to a healthy life.
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing I did today was learning to take some much needed time for myself, so I sat down for an hour to relax.
What do you do for fun? For fun, I enjoy anything outside, hiking, exploring, finding animals. I adore the outdoors and fresh air.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I don't know if this is a peculiar or guilty pleasure, but I am obsessed with pigs; I think they super cute, and every since I was little and heard someone say how ugly they are, I felt terrible, and now its become my obsession and one-day dream to have my pig!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County will always feel like home because this is where I grew up and learned to love it. I couldn't imagine ever leaving this area, I walk into a store or restaurant and get to see an old student, and it reminds me this will always be my home. I enjoy getting to watch the little ones I love grow up around me.
What two words best describe you? The two words to best describe me would be compassionate and passionate.