Bekah Brown
Age:24
How would we “know” you? I have stage managed many local theatrical productions on both the professional and educational level. I was very active in the Fort Hill High School music department growing up, and I went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Theatrical Studies from Frostburg State University. I am currently pursuing my master’s at Yale School of Drama.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I really struggle with anxiety and depression. It can be difficult to see yourself as a leader in the rehearsal room or during tech when your brain is constantly telling you otherwise, but, for me, it’s just something else to push past. Over the last few years, I’ve learned a lot about what it really means to take care of myself and prioritize my mental health in such a fast-paced field.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Beyond being where many of my friends and family reside, Allegany County is where I found my love for theatre. I’ve had so many educators over the years, in both high school and undergrad, who saw things in me before I was able to see them myself. These people supported me and allowed me the space and comfortability to push beyond my comfort zone and to accomplish so many things. Allegany County is where I grew up. It’s where I started my career. It will always be home.
What two words best describe you? Caring and Hardworking
Meet all of Allegany Magazine's 40 Under 40 for 2021 in the current April edition -- available everywhere now.
Subscribe to the Magazine of the Year by calling 301-722-4608.