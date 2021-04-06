Name: Dakota Bevino
Age: 26
Hometown: Keyser and Logan, West Virginia
How would we “know” you? You might know me from my role as Clive Winton in The Embassy Theatre’s fall 2020 production of See How They Run, my cameo role as a soldier in The Embassy Theatre’s spring 2019 production of The Lightbearer, or as Prince Eric in Potomac State’s spring 2019 production of The Little Mermaid.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I graduated with my Associate’s Degree in December and will graduate with my Bachelor’s next month!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Well, I would be lying if I said I weren’t an avid nap enthusiast. College has spoiled me!
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing I did today was think about the fact that I’ll be one year older this month! I truly feel blessed to have made it another year, I’m just not looking forward to achy bones and even worse hearing!
What do you do for fun? I love to sing for fun whether it be in a musical, at a WVU graduation, or in a Korean karaoke club in Cleveland, Ohio. I find singing to be the most cathartic hobby and I am thankful I can do it at least moderately well.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? One of my guilty pleasures is driving around neighborhoods I could have never afforded as a child and can really only dream about for now. I have an infatuation for elegant, sophisticated neighborhoods and towns that really value the place where they call home.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home to me because of the initial warm embrace I experienced the first time I ever performed here and began to form bonds and connections. I can whole-heartedly say that Allegany County has made me feel more at home on a deeper level than just about anywhere else I have been in the past. This place has an underappreciated charm to it and it is something I do not take for granted.
What two words best describe you? The two words that best describe me are resilient and empathetic. Regardless of what detriment or obstacle I face in life I somehow find a way to persist and grow through it. I think this stems from my lower middle class upbringing and being raised by a single mother who always did the best she could for my sisters and I. On empathy, I just feel like I can really perceive and understand the way others feel on a deeper level. This is a quality I have had since I was a small child. I have always had a knack for listening to people and trying to help them get through whatever they were facing at the time. Sometimes that can be either a blessing or a curse but the good far outweighs the bad and it always will.
