Emily Snyder
Ridgeley, West Virginia
How would we “know” you? I am a part owner in The Hummingbird Cafe as well as Hummingbird Floral where I do our marketing, waitress, and work in the kitchen when needed.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am a part owner in two businesses; Hummingbird Cafe and Hummingbird Floral
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Put a smile on someone’s face or have a good laugh.
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest part of my day is when I have to leave my dog at home while I come to work.
What do you do for fun? I love spending my spare time with My family, friends, and of course my dog.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I always laugh at my own jokes.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County will always feel like home to me because of the close knit community. I personally witnessed how this community sticks together during tough times to support small businesses during the COVID pandemic.
What two words best describe you? The two best words to describe me are determined and genuine. I always strive to be the best in whatever I do.