Robert Bower
18; Cumberland
How would we “know” you? You might know me from my business “Bower Productions” where I create wedding videos and capture people’s special moments through Photo and Video.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’m an EMT/Firefighter. With plans to become a Paramedic and an RN. I’m not exactly sure where my career will take me but I’m currently planning on pursuing a career as a flight nurse.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day doesn’t feel complete unless I workout. Nothing feels better than ending a day whether it was productive or not with a workout. It gives me a sense of completion and accomplishment.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Getting up early. I love when I get up and start my day before the sun rises but that definitely is a struggle some mornings.
What do you do for fun? I spend a lot of my free time Volunteering as an EMS Provider at Corriganville Volunteer Fire Department. I love my fellow volunteers and being able to help the people in the community.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Ice cream obviously but I also am someone who loves to write down all my goals and to do lists.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home because of the memories I’ve made here growing up as a kid. No matter where I go in life Allegany County will always be home to me.
What two words best describe you? Driven and creative.
