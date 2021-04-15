Stephen Heath Gates
Age: 31
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we “know” you? I’ve lived in this town my entire life and there are still a ton of people who do not know me. There’s a part of me that likes it that way. Because I’m a personal person. Introverted. With a little bit of social anxiety. But recently pople have come to know me as the “Black Lives Matter” guy. And that’s okay, because with everything going on in the world recently I feel like I should be doing something bigger than myself. And that’s the message I’m trying to spread.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I would consider myself a conspiracy theorist. I get it from my father. Growing up he was always talking about JFK, or Area 51, or Martin Luther King, or Malcolm X, Time travel, Bigfoot, Skinwalker Ranch, or even Secret Societies in general. I’ve done a lot of research on all kinds of those things.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Unless I get a chance to see my children when I come home from work, ask them how their day went, what they had to eat, how they’re feeling, what they’re thinking, and hopefully teach them something new, my day is nowhere near complete.
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing for me everyday is living in the present, while thinking about the past and the future at the same time. Maybe I think too much.
What do you do for fun? Besides enjoying the company of my kids I like to play basketball, read, write, listen to music, and watch documentaries on many different things. I’m also a huge sports fan. NBA more than anything else.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I like getting on eBay and searching for used movie props. A lot of them I can’t afford. But for some reason it amazes me that these things are for sale on the internet at such a high price. Like Samuel Jackson’s suit from Pulp Fiction. It can be yours for $200,000 plus shipping and handling. Unbelievable.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? As far back as my family can go on our family tree this is where we are from. One of my great grandmothers was born into slavery and emancipated during the civil war. She was able to save enough money to buy a house right here on Greene St. If this isnt home what is?
What two words best describe you? Ambitious. Motivated.