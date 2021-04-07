Theresa Boal
Age: 33
Hometown: Westernport, Maryland
How would we “know” you? I am the owner and operating funeral director at the Boal Funeral Home locations in Westernport and Barton. I am the 5th generation funeral director in my family and second female of a business that has been operating since 1901.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’m a die hard fan of Elvis Presley. I love his music, his sound and look. His gospel music is probably my favorite genre that he sings. I even have his portrait tattooed on my shoulder, like I said, die hard.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day is not complete without loving on my 5 year old, Kyree. Sometimes my days are long and I love to come home and hear about his day and find out what he learned, he’s five, he’s always learning something new. He is my whole world.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Virtual kindergarten with my son followed by a full day of work. This virtual school is a whole different world, it has been interesting. My career is unpredictable and balancing everything can be difficult at times.
What do you do for fun? I love spending time with my son, boyfriend and our dogs. We like to spend our time together in the outdoors and love going right up the road to the Savage River. We spend a lot of time there. Close to home and no cell service, it’s great!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love the Backstreet Boys! Last year I lived out my 13 year old dream and went to a concert on their world tour, VIP style. I got to meet them, take a tour backstage and had front row seats. It was awesome!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was born and raised in Allegany County, my whole family was raised here and now I’m proudly raising my son in Allegany county. I love these mountains and I love being a part of the Tri-Towns and “Crick” communities. I am blessed to live in Allegany County.
What two words best describe you? I describe myself as an outgoing introvert. Yes, I know, contradicting, but I’m very friendly, sociable and talkative, but I also like to be private and out of the “spotlight”. This feature is a little out of my comfort zone, but that can be a good thing and I am blessed to be involved.
