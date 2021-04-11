A Sin to Be Silent
Why the latest Allegany Museum exhibit will raise ‘Voices and Votes’
At the height of the Vietnam War protests, in the summer of 1971, a famous anti-war poster circulated that read, “It is a sin to be silent when it is your duty to protest,” a quote attributed to President Abraham Lincoln.
Following 2020, a year of renewed civic engagement and a reexamination of the underbelly of democracy in the United States of America, the Allegany Museum, located in downtown Cumberland at 3 Pershing Street will host a traveling Smithsonian Institute exhibit entitled, Voices and Votes: Democracy in America. Featuring historical and contemporary photos, archival video, campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material, the display will open at the Allegany Museum on April 17, 2021 running for six weeks through May 30. Indeed, if our democracy demands action and reaction, Voices and Votes, based on a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, couldn’t come at a better time.
Vic Rezendes, Vice President of the Board of Directors for the museum and a founder of the Western Maryland Heritage Association, says the exhibit will feature two companion exhibits. The first, on display alongside the Smithsonian artifacts, will focus on the extensive demonstrations and protests that have occurred in our own community over the last several decades.
Local historian and author Albert Feldstein, well-known for his interest and enthusiasm for civic discourse, has offered his collection of photographs as material for the exhibit. “While voting is an important element in our democracy, exercising our freedom to assemble and protest is also a vital citizen right,” the exhibition summary reads.
For Rezendes, democracy and protest are twin flames, with one feeding and depending on the other. “Our objective is not to focus on the point of the protests, but rather the fact that our community has been very active in raising their voices on both local and national issues,” he says.
After all, protest is simply democracy out loud. Among the many local demonstrations featured in the exhibit will be photographs from a “Western Maryland Secession Meeting” from November 2013, a vigil held at the B’er Chayim Temple following the anti-Semitic shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018, the Chambers Landfill protests held in July 1990, a Tea Party rally held in Cumberland in April 2011, and one of the last block parties in the Rolling Mills neighborhood in 2016. Across the political spectrum and on all topics, residents of Allegany County have been making their voices heard for a very long time.
One of only a few museums in the country to host this show, the Allegany Museum has partnered with Frostburg State University to host a second companion exhibit featuring Feldstein’s presidential button collection which he bequeathed to the campus in 2019. Allegany College of Maryland is also working with the Cumberland Women’s Civic Club and the Allegany County Women’s Commission to explore women’s suffrage and the protests that gave way to the 19th Amendment. The local chapter of the NAACP will host discussion groups around democracy and African American issues. The exhibit tour was made possible by Maryland Humanities.
In order to set the theme, panel discussions with bestselling local author and Allegany Museum advisor Russell Shorto’s about his book “Revolution Song” will raise awareness of the struggles of those on our continent at the time of the American Revolution. Indeed, Shorto’s book argues that the founding ideals of this nation are ones which we still strive for today in pursuit of “a more perfect union.”
As Americans, we are looking to 2021 as a year of renewed health, rejuvenated civility, and reborn patriotism. The key to the future is often found in the past, and Voices and Votes:Democracy in America is sure to remind us that citizenship is both a celebration and a responsibility. To learn more, you can find the Allegany Museum online at alleganymuseum.org.