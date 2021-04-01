Allegany Magazine Celebrates “Faces of the Future”
New Edition is publication’s seventh annual spotlight on young people
Special to the Times News
For the seventh year in a row, Allegany Magazine has published a special edition that features the faces of the future. The April issue of the publication once again spotlights a “40 Under 40” concept, featuring 40 local people all under the age of 40 making positive impacts on their communities.
“Back in 2015, we came up with a little idea for a concept edition – it was something we thought during the winter months of early 2015 might be something fun to try for that one year. We thought it might serve as the antithesis to that tired idea that Western Maryland is only a place retirees call home,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of the monthly product and sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News. “We wanted to provide – by showing faces of productive positive younger people – that this region is not only surviving but thriving. Not only did this become one of our most popular issues that year but our readers all but demanded that we do it again. And so we did. And so we are.”
For the seventh year, Allegany Magazine -- named Magazine of the Year by its parent company in March -- contacted nominees for the feature submitted by readers.
“It has become somewhat of a tradition now every spring here at Allegany Magazine to celebrate the season of renewal by spotlighting a certain number of people in our community propelling the area forward in a positive direction,” said Riggs. “We usually celebrate 35 people under the age of 35. We only broke with that tradition once in 2018 to highlight 40 people under the age of 40 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the movie Grease, which costarred one of our favorite sons, Eddie Deezen. And we are breaking from that tradition this year.”
As such, this year’s edition features 40 young people.
“Our readers this year wanted to let us know about this incredible new adult generation and the impact they were having not only in our local area but on the economy, on our health, on seeing us through one of the worst years in modern history,” Riggs said. “Naturally, Allegany Magazine decided we just could not cut the list this year at 35. We accepted all 40 names presented to us, we contacted all 40, and to our surprise, all 40 agreed.”
The edition chose 2012 Mountain Ridge High School graduate Matthew Beeman for the cover in a photo by Karen Morgan Photography. Beeman recently married his high school sweetheart and late last year moved back to the area from Florida to start his own acupuncture practice.
The other faces from the community featured in this edition include: Dakota Bevino, Delanie Blubaugh, Theresa Boal, Robert Bower, Bekah Brown, Austin Christner, Addy Dayton, Jonathan Dayton, Holden DeMartino, Noah DiMichelle, Aaron Frazier, Jenny Frazier, Shawn Frye, Juan Garcia, Owen Garlitz, Stephen Heath Gates, Brandon Glass, Michael Iser, Benjamin Jack, Marty Jellison, Sawyer Jenkins, Megan Johnson, Abigail Kellym Trevor Klein, Trae Mallow, Victoria Mann, Derek Miller, Jacob Morgan, Kole Morgan, Zack Nelson, Keri Pfitzenmeyer, Alex Rumgay, Sarah Stahl, Colton Ware, Caitlin Weems, Lindsay Renner Wood, Aisa Wrights, and two Emily Snyders.
The April issue also presents a special printed tribute to Dr. Sean McCagh – who lost his battle with COVID-19 in late January.
Allegany Magazine is available by subscription. Single copy sales are available at 50 retail partners in Allegany, Garrett, Bedford, and Mineral Counties. Since 2015, Allegany Magazine has featured a total of 255 people from or in the community in this annual themed edition.
To subscribe, call 301-722-4608 or visit www.times-news.com/subscriptions.