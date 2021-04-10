Calendar Spotlight
Bottoms up!
Digging the Ditch
Now and continuing through the end of the year
Local craft brewers will be featured as part of the yearlong 50th anniversary celebration of the C&O Canal.
A total of 10 breweries, along the entire length of the trail, are taking part in the promotion this spring and summer. Participating in Allegany County are the 1812 and Dig Deep breweries in Cumberland, Locust Post Brewery in Little Orleans, and the Route 40 Brewing and Distilling Company in Frostburg.
“The four breweries in Allegany County are collaborating to produce Douglas’ Ditch, a lager that combines the names of Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, who played a role in preventing the canal from being turned into a parkway in the 1950s, and the Grand Ole’ Ditch, a nickname for the C&O Canal since it opened for business in 1850,” according to Ashli Workman, county tourism director.
Robert Dettinburn, owner of Dig Deep Brewery, said representatives from the four local breweries, including the late Dr. Sean McCagh of the 1812 Brewery, met to work on the idea.
“We met here at my brewery and talked about it,” Dettinburn said. “Sean McCagh came up with the name. I’ll never forget it. We were all talking. The canal was called the Grand Ole’ Ditch and Douglas was the guy who made it happen. Sean said, ‘Let’s call it Douglas’ Ditch.’ We all said yes. We thought it was perfect. Sean was a good guy, a real good guy.”
“It’s really great for us to be picked for this,” said Tony Cornwell, co-owner of Locust Post Brewery. “Sean McCagh came up with the name (of the lager) and we loved it. That is special to us. It’s great that we can do it all together. We all order the same grains and hops. It’s great for Allegany County to be involved and it’s going to be good for the area.”
“When people go somewhere, they might want to try out a couple of breweries,” Dettinburn said. “When I go somewhere, I want to try a couple of breweries. I want something to do. And, now, it shows we have two wineries and four breweries. It lets them know there are multiple places to go and you are not going to one place. It creates some excitement and a buzz around this destination, so they not only fall in love with the beer and wine, they fall in love with the town.”
“Brewing beer and supporting breweries is not a solo process. Instead, it is all about community,” said Workman. “That was the reason we asked our local brewers to take on a different approach and collaborate on a beer for the newly developed Libations Trail.”
For more information about the yearlong C&O Canal anniversary celebration, visit www.canaltrust.org/50th.