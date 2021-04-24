Decorated Interiors
Hygge doing?
Exploring exciting and cozy home trends for 2021
With 2020 behind us, the interior design trends of 2021 took notes from its predecessor. After a year of quarantine and using our homes in fundamentally different ways, we’re stepping into spring with a fond appreciation for the new roles our homes play in our everyday lives. The predicted trends for this year make quite a bit of sense having evaluated what works, how spaces make us feel, and areas that could use improvement from our year inside. Since our homes are now playing much different roles, the way we design and decorate our living spaces is now more important than ever. Buckle up for some easy to incorporate interior design trends for 2021 that will make you feel more comfortable, safer, and happier at home.
Wipable and washable materials are going to be a top trend of 2021 after COVID put cleanliness on top of everyone’s radar. Our homes are our sanctuaries so keeping the interior clean and safe is a top priority. As a way to stop or limit the spread of germs indoors, a demand for easy-to-clean fabrics and surfaces are predicted to become frontrunners in the home. Upholstery and soft goods like pillows, bedding, blankets, etc. will be revised to include material innovations that resist staining, are waterproof, mildew and odor resistant, and are easier to clean. Even rugs are following the washability trend. There are now rug systems where the top (i.e. decorative rug) can be removed from the padding and thrown into the washer for easy cleaning. Genius!
Non-porous materials like glass and metal, which are less susceptible to the spread of bacteria and are easy to disinfect, are also predicted to be popular design decisions. Doing some research and making healthy choices when it comes to materials and surfaces for your home will have you feeling much better about the cleanliness of your living quarters.
Hygge (pronounced “hoo-gah”) is a Danish word that describes “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” After spending more time inside the home, there is a pull for ultimate comfort. The concept of Hygge promotes the idea of enjoying and indulging in the small, wonderful things in life – whether sitting round a table with friends and family or indulging in a hot mug of tea or coffee fireside. Take time to unplug from the real world and start living a hygge lifestyle by including some of the following into your daily routine.
Scented candles and open fires
Sheepskin rugs, plush pillows, and soft blankets
Comfortable clothing
Being kind to yourself
Your favorite food indulgences
Dinner or phone conversations with people who make you happy
Exercising or dancing to your favorite music
Unplugging from your phone
Hot drinks from your favorite mug or tea cup
Reading a great book
Vintage designs are making a comeback this year with nods to various eras including Victorian and Art Deco, to name a few, as people turn to nostalgia to create comfortable spaces. We’ll be seeing more gilded finishes, floral prints, clean and simple decor, and ornamental details in new, modern ways. Wallcovering is also making a huge comeback with non-committal options like peel-and-stick in incredible prints, textures and colors so it’s easier to add pops of the trendiest patterns to the back of a bookcase or accent wall.
Color is a driving force in all aspects of design including fashion, the automotive industry, technology, interior design, advertising, and more. The pantone colors of 2021 were announced as Illuminating (a sunny yellow) and Ultimate Gray (a calming gray). The message behind these color selections symbolize hope, strength, and joy. If you’re not into bold yellow or are looking for something other than gray, there are alternative color palettes trending this year. One of those choices is natural, earthy tones to warm up our homes. As a side note, warm neutrals and rich earth tones also embody the Hygge lifestyle! Humans are drawn to blue as it embodies water and the sky and tends to relax us inside and outside of the home. But no matter the colors you choose, take note to how they make you feel. If you feel comfortable and calm, you’re on the right track.
Natural and textural materials are making waves again this year after a renewed interest in raw materials. Furniture pieces with caning, rattan details, and light wood finishes are extremely popular and embody a calming design. Ceramic, jute, and leather materials, as well as plants will continue to adorn shelves, pillows, wall decor and so much more this year. A key element to giving these pieces depth is layering and mixing textures. Accent a leather sofa with natural fiber pillows and a large knitted blanket for dimension and Hygge.
With our dwellings taking on more roles than ever before, having closed or designated spaces for intentional activities is desired now more than ever. Our space is so important to us, that using specific areas in your home for different activities, allows for less distraction and more appreciation and privacy. By no means does this indicate that open floor plans are going out of style; it just means that having personal or designated spaces for different activities helps promote creativity and focus.
The main takeaway from these trends is to style your home in a way that makes you feel at ease and comfortable. Many of us are feeling the effects of dealing with all of the alternate ways of working, schooling, dining, missing out on events and social situations, and so much more from last year and now into this year, that creating a safe space at home is non-negotiable. Re-evaluate what works and what doesn't, what makes you happy, how you can improve upon certain spaces and enjoy what you have. Being kind to yourself in the spaces you spend the most time in is key in moving forward.