What’s Cooking
April Showers bring grilled cheese, cordon bleu, and peanut butter!
The freaky, the fun and the fabulous fourth month of the year
As I sit and figure out what to present for the month of April, truth be told it is still February. The deadlines for Allegany Magazine are often a month or two ahead of when you get to read it. So as I look out my kitchen window and try to figure out what to write about, there is about seven inches of snow on the ground. Remember that? By the time you are reading this, that arctic blast is over and we are starting to think more about our lawn mowers than our snow shovels. This time of year I am sometimes reminded of the poem “Spring is the Cruelest Month” by T.S. Eliot (yes, I read poetry! Shout out to one of my favorites – Stephen Dunn of Frostburg. If you have not read Different Hours, you are missing a feast for your heart). At any rate, in the poem Eliot writes
“April is the cruelest month, breeding
lilacs out of the dead land, mixing
memory and desire, stirring
dull roots with spring rain.”
It makes me think of what happens this time of year, while the temperature gets warmer, Mother Nature is having labor pains. It’s the season where flowers and vegetables are pushed through the soil. It’s the season everything wakes up and is stirred to life. Hibernations end. And maybe this year the hope of spring really is eternal after the “long dark winter” we have just have. But April is also a mixed bag of weather, of events and of culinary observances. The month – like the rain, snow, sunshine and flowers that still show up – is all over the place.
Here are a few of my favorite “food holidays” and observations for the fun, freaky and fabulous fourth month of the year. Celebrate responsibly.