A Personal Message from the President of UPMC Western Maryland
An Allegany Magazine Exclusive
On behalf of the leadership team at UPMC Western Maryland, I want to publicly recognize and thank every one of our staff members – both on the front lines and those who provide them with support – for their tireless dedication and commitment to our patients and the community during these challenging times.
The effort and care our employees demonstrate every day means so much, and we know and appreciate that our success and the trust our patients have in us is a direct result of the work of each and every one of our health care heroes.
We recently celebrated our second year since integrating with UPMC, and, along with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, those two years have been full of milestones and hope. How fortunate we have been to have UPMC’s wealth of services and support during these unprecedented times.
As I conclude my first year as President, I am grateful for the relationship with UPMC, and blessed to lead such a dedicated team of local health care heroes.
As we look forward to a healthy and prosperous future here at UPMC Western Maryland, I want to once again recognize and thank our dedicated, selfless staff. They have answered the call time and time again. Be assured, we will continue to provide the care that UPMC is known for worldwide, right here in Cumberland.