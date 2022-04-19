Beyond Ugly
One woman’s survival guide with hope for healing on the other side
“The ugliness of life is survivable and on the other side of it all, beyond ugly, is a new you.”
Do I have any fellow “fixers” here? I mean, do you meet someone and initially think, that maybe they don’t have all the best qualities but… “I can fix it!” Maybe they are hyper critical, or they drink too much…like to party but you think, “I can fix it! He or she, whichever the case may be, will love me enough that they’ll stop that behavior because, “I can fix it!”
I myself, am a fixer and have been pretty much since I was a child. My mom always told me that I “brought home the strays,” both in my friends and in relationships. I always needed to help fix what was broken, be there when people are struggling and try to help, help repair whatever was wrong. It took me a long time to figure out that I needed to stop trying to fix everyone else and figure out how to fix me!
And so a few years ago, I started a program and a cause that I call “Beyond Ugly.” That phrase can be interpreted in many ways. In my college years, my perception of myself, of who I was, what I stood for, what I saw for my future…everything changed. I was, in my own eyes, beyond ugly. I was broken, used, scarred… who in their right mind was ever going to want me if they knew what had happened to me? Who would ever value me, respect me, love me the way that I had always hoped someone would? I was sexually assaulted in college – both by men who claimed to be my friend.
I could not imagine how I could possibly get beyond that pain, that guilt, that dirty broken feeling that plagued me. The only thing that kept me going was that, while I didn’t like myself, I didn’t want to hurt my family. I pushed forward, not knowing what was going to happen in the future but trying to keep my head up, act “normal” because my normal was completely different than what it had been previously. I had to really work to put on a happy face, to pretend that my world had not been completely shattered, to not act suspiciously around the two men who had assaulted me when I had to be around them every day on campus.
Within a year and a half, I was in a serious relationship. I thought that what we had was good. But the longer we were together, the unhealthier and more toxic this relationship became. The more I saw behaviors that worried me. The more verbal and emotional abuse became the norm rather than the love and respect that I so wanted, but at the same time, I no longer felt that I deserved that love and respect. I felt I was beyond ugly and unlovable and, while I had attempted to “fix” him, I had failed to work on fixing me. My ugliness only continued to grow.
Three years passed without improvement, with me spiraling further into depression, all the time feeling that I somehow deserved being miserable. What kept me sane at this point was my boys. I had two young sons who became the center of my world, helped distract me from the ugliness around me and that I felt about myself. They became my focus, my drive, my meaning. My focus was so entirely on them, on raising them, on helping them to grow to be amazing men that had respect for women that I was able to at least temporarily put behind me everything that had happened in my past.
The relationship I was in ended in an extremely ugly split, custody battles that went on well into the boys’ teenage years, threats from not just him but his family as well… more ugliness.
I was still broken, had still failed to even realize that I needed to “fix me” but I quickly jumped into another relationship, trying to fill the void that I felt and again “settled” without realizing that I was doing so. At first things were good. He treated the boys like they were his own but over time that changed. He often reminded me how he had “saved us.”
He packed us up and moved us further away from my family which further isolated me and increased my dependence on him. I began to realize that he thrived on control and manipulation to get what he wanted and expected for himself and it didn’t matter who was in his way. More and more frequently I was told how useless I was, I didn’t make enough money, didn’t contribute enough, was a terrible housekeeper, was corrected on everything from cooking to laundry, criticized over the grocery bill, called and texted repeatedly at work to find out when I would be home and why I was running late – even if just by five minutes.
This cycle of verbal, emotional, and mental abuse increased more and more as time went on. My survival truly is owed to my children and my faith. I now had my boys and a daughter and step children and all of my being, my energy went into raising them. My kids made me laugh, they were pure and good and fun, bright and driven and they loved me back.
I spent 13 long years with this man. Thirteen years that progressively wore down what identity I had left. One afternoon in about year 11 I discovered that he had several online dating profiles, confirming what I had suspected since about year two. I completely dissolved. Thankfully we had a Christian Counselor who worked on campus at my office one day a week and it just so happened to be his day. He fit me into his schedule over lunch break and so began an extended period of work on myself that I had been neglecting for years. I finally realized that I needed to work on fixing me so that I could do more than just survive my life.
One evening, after he had passed out on the sofa, I had of the kids come into the master bedroom, where there was plenty of room for all of them and me. We closed and locked the door. He woke up and broke into the room and the evening and the events escalated into shouts, accusations, rage and violence – in front of my kids! He was arrested only after 911 was called and police had already responded three times.
I vividly remember sitting in the courthouse with all five kids, terrified, completely exhausted after a night with maybe two hours of sleep and worried about whether the judge would grant my request for the protective order. I didn’t know that our area had a Women in Crisis Center and I am so thankful that one of their representatives was there that day. She sat with us outside the courtroom and held my hand. Squeezing my hand she said, “You know that you cannot go back to him, you know what will happen if you do.” I knew she was right. There was no way that I could go back.
Upon leaving the house that night we stopped at the grocery store to get cat and dog food for the animals since we were taking them with us, only to find that he had emptied the bank account upon his release from lock up that afternoon. So, I was left with $70 in change in my Christmas jar to start our lives over. I came back to Maryland with my parents, started looking for work and working to continue finding myself again.
Through all of this ugliness, all of this self-doubt, fighting, anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, an ugly history, financial strain, living with my parents again, being unemployed and searching for a new job, finding a home for us, trying to prove that I was a good mom -- I was broken yet again and I wasn’t sure how I was going to be able to pick myself back up but I was determined to have a good life and give my kids the life they deserved! Yes, it was beyond ugly.
I am now beyond all of the ugly. I have managed to survive it and so can you! I finally came back to fixing me, fixing how I felt about myself, fixing how I perceived who I was, fixing what I was allowing to have control in my world. The ugliness of life is survivable and on the other side of it all, beyond ugly, is a new you. There is a new life full of promise and while it won’t be easy or even present itself to you as you might expect, it is there. You have to keep an open heart and mind and be present in the moment when those opportunities, friendships and journeys present themselves. You have to step back and take time to fix yourself, not just fix others.
I have made the conscious decision to step way outside of my comfort zone and share my own personal journey in the hope that you might understand that whatever ugliness you are in, it is survivable, you can make it and you can heal. Whether you find help and comfort in talking things through with a counselor, psychiatrist, therapist, clergy member, close friend, support group… there is help out there. There is beauty beyond ugly. You have to make a choice to seek out the help that you need to move forward. Please do not be afraid to ask for help!
Even today I am still healing. I won’t lie, it’s terrifying, writing about this. Honestly, I would be lying if I were to say that I haven’t had second thoughts because I am sure that there will be judgement, ridicule, questions, and criticisms. It’s an unfortunate way that our society receives those of us who choose to come forward. But I’m here, because it’s time for me to finish healing and it’s time that the public and others who have been unfortunate enough to have similar experiences understand that they aren’t alone and can make it through their “ugliness”.
Take the time to seek healing and to seek help. And believe in yourself enough to push beyond your perceived ugliness so that you can truly be beyond ugly and show the world your heart, beauty, passion, determination and bravery. I want you to know and understand that as ugly as life feels, as ugly as you may feel about yourself, as ugly as the world around you seems to be…there is a light on the other side but it does require your patience, perseverance, belief in yourself that you can survive, thrive and be beyond ugly.