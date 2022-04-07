Decorated Interiors
Can you Speak with all of the Colors of the Mind?
Exploring the Healing Power of Art
By HEATHER LANCASTER
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
The past few years have been a roller-coaster of emotions. The pandemic has taken physical, mental, and emotional tolls on all of us. Changes in guidelines, modifications for work, school, and daily activities have been extremely frustrating, discouraging, depressing, and anxiety inducing. The way we deal with stress, major life events, and loss are different for everyone. Some people enjoy exercise as a way to decompress. Nature walks, self-care, reading, cooking, coloring, painting, gardening, cutting grass, or whatever makes you happy, are all excellent ways to recharge and let go of some of that negative energy. In all of these unique examples of destressors, have you ever thought of the creative ways art can manifest itself as forms of therapy and how diving deeper into the process can help heal individuals in different ways?
I began thinking of all of the creative ways I’ve personally dealt with stress and anxiety over the last two years as a way to relate interior design, art, and creativity with wellness. And it all makes sense. I’ve made some design updates to my home, challenged myself with professional interior design work for clients, started experimenting more with cooking, and creating art projects with my daughter have helped with the uncertainties of the world being so abnormal. For me, being creative is a way of life, but it led me to think of how other people deal with stress, and art is not an uncommon way to express and decompress. Art has a beautiful way of manifesting emotions through various mediums, which is something pretty magical. Think about all of the various works of art you’ve seen throughout history and in your lifetime. Paintings, drawings, sculptures, glass work, architecture, cinema, music, literature, and theater. All art pieces tell a story and express emotion. Those stories are created from the colors used, the way an object is represented, and so on. And no piece is alike, making it unique to the artist who designed it!
The American Art Therapy Association describes art therapy “as facilitated by a professional art therapist, effectively supports personal and relational treatment goals as well as community concerns. Art therapy is used to improve cognitive and sensorimotor functions, foster self-esteem and self-awareness, cultivate emotional resilience, promote insight, enhance social skills, reduce and resolve conflicts and distress, and advance societal and ecological change. I reached out to local Art Therapist, Lauren Yoder, LPC, ATR-BC. Her answers to my questions on art therapy shed new light into the many ways art can heal the mind and the body.
HL: How did you start your path as an art therapist? What do you find most rewarding or challenging?
LY: I stumbled upon the profession of Art Therapy after leaving one of my classes at University of Maryland. There was a flyer for a workshop on Art Therapy, and it caught my eye. At the time, I was a criminal justice and psychology double major, but was looking to make a change. I went to the workshop, and quickly changed course to get the required classes to apply for graduate school in Art Therapy. After University of Maryland, I attended The George Washington University where I completed my Masters degree in Art Therapy. Since graduating, I have worked with individuals across the age spectrum in a variety of clinical and community based settings.
HL: What exactly is art therapy for someone who may not be familiar?
LY: Art Therapy invites individuals to engage in the creative process to assist in communicating emotions, memories, experiences in ways that verbal language may not be able to completely access. Traumatic or challenging material is hard to verbally communicate, and art can help individuals to make sense of their experiences. Clients may use traditional or non traditional materials, and there are absolutely no art skills required in order to effectively engage.
HL: How do you approach each client’s need and what types of art therapy do you practice with them?
LY: My therapeutic approach is trauma informed and person centered. I meet clients where they are, and offer them experiences that are aligned with their therapeutic goals. At first, art making may center around accessing safety, coping skills, and grounding. After those skills are well established, we may use the art to help explore difficult or traumatic memories, and help to give voice to those experiences.
HL: Can you tell me a little about your practice?
LY: My private practice is Arts and Healing, LLC and I am the sole owner and provider in my practice. My husband and I relocated to the Cumberland area after living in Alexandria, VA for the last 13 years. I hold a license to practice in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
HL: Do you have a memorable story of how art therapy benefited a person or group that you could share?
LY: A few years ago, I had the opportunity to engage in mural painting projects across a few sites in the Northern Virginia area that supported teens who had been either in Juvenile Detention Centers or residential settings. The mural designs were positive and inspiring, and provided uplifting imagery to an otherwise uncreative space. I was so impressed with the adolescents during the process of painting the murals. Most providers or adults would describe the adolescents as having major behavioral difficulties, but I never experienced a single issue. They were collaborative, helpful, engaged, positive, creative and respectful. Instilling a sense of trust in their ability to follow directions and be collaborative had a positive impact on the outcome of the mural project.
HL: What types of positive effects have you seen with art therapy?
LY: I have seen art therapy help people to make sense of and heal from challenging experiences. I really enjoy working with people who identify as "non artists" and help them to unlock their innate creativity. All humans are capable of art making and creativity, but most often people are not given opportunities to express themselves artistically.