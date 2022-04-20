Unmasked: Recognize the “unmasked” woman? Savvy Allegany Magazine readers might find this photo familiar. That’s because it is Liz Simmons, who is indeed a local nurse in Allegany County. Liz was last seen on our August 2020 edition, wearing a mask marked “Hope.” Now, ready to remove the mask and face the world, Liz has optimism for the future written all over her face.