Feeling Burnout?
How to define it, how to address it, and how to manage it
In our lifetime, there are particular anniversaries we look forward to celebrating. A wedding, work, or even a friendship anniversary, are just some of the special events we look forward to commemorating because they bring us joy. Conversely, many events bring us pain, such as the death of a loved one or something as devastating as 9/11. March 2022 marks the second anniversary of one of the most unexpected events to hit us globally in decades. The pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, better known as the coronavirus, was identified in late 2019 and has touched virtually every human being on this planet. We all know that the coronavirus causes a debilitating respiratory illness called COVID-19. We also know that this virus has changed how we live, work and play. No other group has been affected more than our frontliners, especially healthcare providers.
In a recent study conducted by “Medscape” on “Physician Burnout and Depression 2022: Stress, Anxiety, Anger”,13,069 physicians over 29 specialties across the country were surveyed on current mental health and well-being in recent months. According to the results, physicians are experiencing a jump from 42% to 47%, in 2021, compared to 2020. In terms of work settings, respondents reported outpatient clinics and hospitals as the most prevalent settings for burnout.
Keeping these alarming statistics and trends in mind, I decided to reach out to some local healthcare providers in different healthcare roles and settings, to get their perspective on the provider burnout phenomena. I asked Clare Madrigal, an emergency room nurse, Jose Luiggi, a practice administrator, and Dr. Celestino Menchavez, a Pediatrician, to weigh in on the topic. Madrigal, an emergency room nurse in a busy hospital in Frederick, says that increased anxiety, depression, insomnia, and anger are just ways she and her co-workers have manifested burnout. When I asked her what she felt was causing this burnout, she provided some fascinating insight into what it’s like to be an ER nurse amid of the pandemic. “For starters, there’s a lack of staff and, a lack of administrative support.” “Seeing patients dying day in and day out, coupled with the general public’s resistance to vaccinations, has led to more serious disease complications when there are preventable options.” “Healthcare providers have to endure verbally and physically abusive patients almost daily.” These factors take a tremendous toll on someone’s physical and mental health. But after a long and arduous shift, Madrigal shares some ways she decompresses-“Therapy, exercise, being out in nature, journaling, meditation, medication, support groups and being with my wife and dog.”
The CDC recommends only the Pfizer-BioNTech for children five years and up as a vaccine to prevent serious illness due to COVID-19, under an EUA, “Emergency Use Authorization” by the FDA . This has led to a spike in pediatric hospitalizations. Moreover, pediatric practices are doing their best to keep their patients out of the hospital through preventative care and vaccination if the child is eligible. Dr. Menchavez, a pediatrician, and owner of “Menchavez Pediatrics”, in Cumberland, has experienced this uptick in sick patients in recent months. So much so he and his medical team opened up the bottom floor of his office to accommodate the overflow of patients presenting with COVID-19 symptoms for isolation. In contrast, healthy patients are seen on the main floor, to minimize exposure to suspected COVID-19 patients. Indeed, extended clinic hours, concerned parents, limited support staff, and the challenges of educating parents regarding the importance of vaccination can also take a physical and mental toll on healthcare providers. When I asked Dr. Menchavez how he decompresses after clinic hours, he replied: “I surround myself with friends and family, I try to reset every week with something fun to look forward to (i.e., dining out, visiting new places) which helps a great deal.”
And what does leadership in these clinical settings have to say about burnout in the workplace? Jose Luiggi, who works as chief operations officer for Integrative Sports Spine and Pain, a busy local outpatient multispecialty group, manages close to 60 employees, also agrees that employees and managers are feeling the strain on their mental health. As a healthcare administrator, Luiggi faces different day to day challenges in comparison to the previous interviewees who mainly hold clinical roles. Daily, he does his best to keep his staff and patients healthy, while juggling a shortage of available staff due to the effects of the great resignation and COVID-19 related call offs. When asked how he manages these personnel related issues, Luiggi states: “I personally try to act as an advocate for all my co-workers, demonstrate compassion by permitting mental health days and promoting overall wellness.” Luiggi states he has experienced moderate burnout manifested by weight gain and bouts of insomnia. However, Luiggi does get support both on and off the clock. While at work he and his colleagues keep steady open communication and let others know when problems arise and, when help is needed. After work, Luiggi trys to compartmentalize work and personal life with the goal of finding the perfect balance between the two. He leaves time for hobbies, relaxing activities like hiking, watching movies, weekend getaways and even a weekend “staycation”.
As we witness both local and national COVID-19 infection rates slowly diminish, there is finally hope that the end of the pandemic is in sight. When looking for a silver lining to this two-year medical nightmare, I believe we can point to two positive takeaways. First, we have seen countless stories of the heroism and determination of healthcare providers to continue to provide the best possible care for patients. Finally, we have identified that burnout is an issue both nationally and at home. It is now being discussed and solutions, like the ones mentioned in this article, are available to address both provider work-life balance leading and overall well-being.