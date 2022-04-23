Last Word
Feeling Stressed?
Try these tips to keep your balance, to refocus and to de-stress
We couldn’t wrap up a Health and Wellness Edition – especially one with a focus on your mental health this year without some concluding tips on awareness and what you can do to improve your overall balance. Talk to your doctor if any feelings of mental illness, burnout, or depression don’t subside after following these suggestions or seem to get better after about a week. We need you around.
Feel better!
• Value yourself: Treat yourself with kindness and respect, and avoid self-criticism. Make time for your hobbies and favorite projects, or broaden your horizons.
• Learn Something New: Take dance lessons, learn to play an instrument, become fluent in another language, sign up for a yoga class, seek out personal enrichment courses at your local college and universities.
• Take Care. Taking care of yourself physically can improve your mental health. Exercise. Stretch. Go for a walk or run.
• Eat nutritious meals. Be mindful about what you are eating and what’s in your diet.
• If You Smoke, Quit. Duh.
• Drink More Water. Being hydrated can help your mindset immeasurably.
• Go to Bed Earlier. Researchers believe that lack of sleep contributes to a high rate of depression in college students.
• Surround yourself with good people. People with strong family or social connections are generally healthier than those who lack a support network.
• Make plans. Having plans for the future can help change your mindset. Call up family members and friends, or seek out activities online.
• Get Outside. Surrounding yourself with the calm of nature is beneficial. Feel the grass on your bare feet. Wade in a stream. Sit and watch the sunrise, or look at the moon. It might sound “new age” but it’s a remedy as old as time.
• Volunteer. You'll feel good about doing something tangible to help someone in need — and it's a great way to meet new people.
• Book a massage. No kidding. From therapeutic to relaxation, area massage therapists are trained to spot what ails you.
• Read. Escape to a room with a book or a magazine and lose yourself to a story. Nothing will get you outside of your head better. And if you have read every page of this issue until now, you know what we’re talking about.
• Quiet your mind. Try meditating, Mindfulness and/or prayer. Relaxation exercises and prayer can improve your state of mind and outlook on life. In fact, research shows that meditation may help you feel calm and enhance the effects of therapy.
• Set realistic goals. Decide what you want to achieve academically, professionally and personally, and write down the steps you need to realize your goals. Aim high, but be realistic and don't over-schedule.
• Listen to music. They say music calms the savage beast. Imagine what it can do for you. Classical. Country. Hard rock. Whatever is your escape. Crank it up.
• Break up the monotony. Although our routines make us more efficient and enhance our feelings of security and safety, a little change of pace can perk up a tedious schedule.
• Get help when you need it. Seeking help is a sign of strength — not a weakness. And it is important to remember that treatment is effective. People who get appropriate care can recover from mental illness and addiction and lead full, rewarding lives.
Source: The National Mental Health Association and National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare. 2021.