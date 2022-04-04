From the Editor’s Desk
Health and Wellness Goes Beyond the Physical
& On Launching the “Appreciation Project”
Let’s face it. We have all been through the emotional ringer the last two years. We have all grown our beards, our hair, and our midsections. And we have all made goals to hit the gym and get back into shape as we try to make sense of a pandemic and its aftermath.
And so yes, a health and wellness edition of Allegany Magazine seems necessary. That said, this year we have a different slant. While it is important to address physical fitness, it’s also just as much a priority to pay attention to our mental and emotional health. It’s time to focus on what our brains, hearts, and souls need. It’s time to pay attention to those who are hurting inside and heal the pain that may not be physical.
In the same way we have conversations about diabetes, heart disease, exercise, or cancer, we need to begin discussions about how we come to terms with what has been described as a post pandemic global mental health crisis. While we can’t “fix the world,” we can help each other – right here in good old Allegany County, Maryland.
We can start by ending the stigmas. It’s okay to take medications, to seek therapy, to do yoga, to meditate, to pray, to attend support group meetings. It’s perfectly fine to look for help. In fact, we should be encouraging one another to get the help we need, and early.
Here is what I think has happened. As a result of quarantining and isolating and staying six feet apart for the last 48 months or more, we have spent more time on social media. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snap Chat have been our “connections to the outside world.” But social media isn’t real life. No one talks to or argues with a stranger the way it’s done on social media. And in contrast, no one’s life is as perfect as it appears online. And so it has created unrealistic expectations and goals. When you are feeling down, depressed, or melancholy, stay off social media. Experience life without the Instagram filters. Social media has created a virtual fantasyland. But like Disneyworld – it’s a great place to visit but all that “make believe” will eventually mess with your head.
Instead, let’s get back to life. Let’s have “in person” conversations and connections. It’s time to stop posting pictures of our dinners and have a friend over for dinner. It’s time to post “events” to social media and use social media for good, instead of creating a fictional town where everyone and everything has an appetite for “likes.” Let’s show real emotions instead of emojis.
In fact, to make my own social media a kinder, friendlier and more positive experience, back in January, I launched a little experiment. I called it the “Appreciation Project” and I have been participating daily ever since.
It all began with celebrity deaths. I was reading tributes to famous people who had passed away early in the year. Betty White, Sidney Poitier, Stephen Sondheim, Bob Saget, Meat Loaf and Louie Anderson. And not that these wonderful folks aren’t deserving of the memorials but something dawned on me. Most of the posts I was reading were from people who never personally knew them. And then I thought -- how wonderful would it be if on Facebook instead of telling dead people we never knew in person how much we appreciated them we started telling the living?
I looked at my Facebook friends list and realized I “know” enough people to do a random shout out to someone daily for the next four years! So why not! So about four months ago, I started “The Appreciation Project.” My goal? I simply pick at random one Facebook friend, share his or her picture (or one of us together if I have it) and tell him or her or them how much I appreciate our friendship and maybe even share a few thoughts on how we met and how long we’ve known each other.
Since I started these posts, my news feed has now been flooded with positivity. I am seeing more good and uplifting news. I am hearing back from the people I have been spotlighting every day. Simply saying “hi and I appreciate you” to a friend on social media has become something I look forward to doing and it has inspired me to keep negativity away and keep my own griping and complaining off Facebook. It has awakened me to all the things and people in my life who are there for a reason and it has helped me feel connected in a very disconnected world. And as a result, my own mental well being has improved.
I do think it is very important to mourn and grieve the dead but I also think it’s more important to tell the living in our lives that we appreciate them while we can. It could also make all the difference to someone who needs to hear it.
I thought I would go public with “The Appreciation Project” idea here in the hope that you might join me. So whether you are reading this post online or in the printed copy of Allegany Magazine, I would invite you to launch your own version on the social media account of your choosing and watch what happens.
And let the healing begin.