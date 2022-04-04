"I looked at my Facebook friends list and realized I 'know' enough people to do a random shout out to someone daily for the next four years! So why not! So about four months ago, I started The Appreciation Project. My goal? I simply pick at random one Facebook friend, share his or her picture (or one of us together if I have it) and tell him or her or them how much I appreciate our friendship and maybe even share a few thoughts on how we met and how long we’ve known each other."