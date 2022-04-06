Get Out and Ride
Why It’s Time to Hit the Trails and Spin those Wheels
Only three miles into the ride, my neck was beginning to stiffen up. Constantly having to look back and make sure I am not about to be run over by a car, this, and the half dozen close calls I had already had on my leisure ride in Staten Island, New York was beginning to take its toll on my mind and body. By the end of my 20-mile ride, I had gained newfound appreciation for home, I will go as far as saying I was ashamed of my underappreciation for the roads of Western Maryland.
Cumberland is popular for the two (yes, two) world class trails that meet at Canal place: the 160 mile Great Allegheny Passage and the 180 mile C&O canal trails, which go from Washington DC to Pittsburgh, PA. Both world class trails and two of the best rail trail systems in the country, they are visited by hundreds of thousands of people every year. What the area is not so well known for are the wonderful and windy roads that snake its steep mountains, knolls and grassy valleys.
Many of these roads though once major throughways have since been relegated to low-trafficked bypasses in favor of the shiny interstate. According to Statistica.com, 44.47 million Americans participate in some form of road cycling, this is approximately 13% of the population, most of whom live in urban areas and would pay to ride roads like the ones in Western Maryland. For the spandex-clad road cyclist, this would be Nirvana. Beautiful, twisty, low trafficked with a very high chance of seeing more deer, cows, foxes and general wildlife than people, this embodies what recreation road cycling is all about.
The typical evolution of cycling begins with childhood, after which many abandon the sport to be a grown up (whatever that means), there is then a return to the sport in a tamer setting, like the trail riding and weekend jaunts with friends and families along rail trail systems and other manicured controlled environments. The next step after riding the same stretches of trail become redundant and non-stimulating is to cautiously dip a cleat into road riding. This is where concerns like bicycle accidents; (there were 857 bicycle accidents in 2018 according to the Department of Transportation (DOT), 79% of these accidents occurred in urban areas) arise. This is also where opportunities for community also present themselves.
Beside the basic safety protocols associated with road cycling, riding with an organized group like the Western Maryland Wheelmen is a great opportunity to not only learn the nuances of Road Cycling, but to also experience the safety of group riding. The Western Maryland Wheelmen is a club that has been around since 2000 and supports riders of all abilities in the various cycling discipline. They host everything from beginner-friendly rides with low mileage and low elevation, where basic skills like road etiquette, signal, bicycle fit and the best places to find fresh Amish baked cookies on the ride are taught, to more advanced rides, where skills like pacelining, ride nutrition, and FTP are discussed.
The underutilization of our local roads for recreational cycling in my opinion is a big missed opportunity. It is quite unique that without much effort you can create multiple 30-mile rides that goes through 3 states (Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia), a model that is used by many towns and cities to draw visitors and tourists to their communities. It is also amazing that some of the most beautiful and challenging routes can be found in Western Maryland with examples like riding up the sister mountains (Martins, Polish, Green Ridge, Town Hill, and Sideling Hill), sojourning up Dan’s rock, or any of the multiple options for mixed surface riding.
The truth is road cycling is not for everyone, and to be done safely, along with seeing and being seen, riders must be comfortable enough to ride predictable and when necessary assertively. Having said that, the roads of Western Maryland are probably some of the safest for road cycling in the country, and the road cycling community has some of the coolest people, so not come on out and join us for a spin.