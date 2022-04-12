Stepping Stones that Build Foundations for the Future
How a Re-Entry and Recovery Program is changing lives and “Healing Allegany”
(…and why it matters!)
In 2015, an inmate was release from the Western Correctional Institution in Cresaptown.
For purposes of this story – and because he has taken great measures to rebuild his life without the stereotype of having been a former inmate – he has asked that we call him “Luke.”
“I had nowhere to go,” “Luke” tells Allegany Magazine. “I literally felt alone. There was no one at the gate to pick me up when I was released from prison.”
Luke had been incarcerated for non-violent offenses related to drug trafficking. He served four years of a seven year sentence and was released early for good behavior. But his release was anti-climactic.
“I literally walked from the prison to Cumberland and I found a phone I could use. My probation officer was a help and helped me find a job and a place I could live in for awhile but other than that, I had a really hard time. It took me awhile to feel like I could manage. I am doing okay now but rebuilding my life in that first year or two was really rough.”
Luke’s experience is not foreign to many people who may have been released from prison. His tale of walking from the prison campus into the city to find assistance, a job, or even a phone to use is one that may be familiar to many former inmates once their sentence ends.
That was 2015. In the last seven years – indeed just in the last few years – a new series of programs have been developed. These programs are cooperative efforts between UPMC Western Maryland, the WCI, and North Branch Correctional Institution, the county sheriff’s department and jail, the Allegany County Health Department, Allegany College of Maryland and AHEC West to provide assistance and rehabilitation for inmates released and looking for new beginnings, second chances, and a brighter healthier future.
“There is still a stigma attached to being incarcerated,” says Tabatha Vassar. Tabatha is the re-entry coordinator for the New Horizons program at the Allegany County Health Department. “And we need to end those stigmas and remove those barriers. We to do a lot of education in our community. With the re-entry program, we are really hoping for positive results.”
“These folks coming out need to be heard. They need to be given a chance. And we see it click with a lot of people when they get to know those who have been incarcerated. Even great people can do stupid things,” Melissa Clark, executive director of AHEC West, says. “I think a lot of people will have an opinion of someone who has been in prison. But until the problem reaches your family people don’t see it or won’t claim it even. In this program we see it and we deal with it and we advocate for second chances.”
“We still need to break down those barriers and those stigmas,” says Christy McMillan, re-entry coordinator at the Allegany County Detention Center. “We don’t want folks re-entering life after being incarcerated and feel overwhelmed. Because without help or guidance, the chances of going back to prison increase.”
“There are roughly 650 negative repercussions that follow people upon release,” says Stephanie Hutter-Thomas, former Maryland Rural Opioid Technical Assistance Educator University of Maryland Extension who now works a similar position for West Virginia University. “The negative impact for non-violent offenders completely impacts someone’s life. There is a lifetime of being behind everyone else – or feeling that way. But now we have programs in place to give some relief to people and help with that negative record. “
In fact, this larger umbrella program headed by AHEC West that includes various organizations of assistance on the county level begins working on re-entry the moment a prisoner is booked. Each inmate is assessed and interviewed about their goals when he or she is released. Then peer groups from various organizations become involved to assist the inmate in achieving that goal. When inmates are released from prison or jails now, the goal of this collaborative effort is to make sure each person has the tools and resources to function and to assimilate into society again.
‘’I tell the inmates we work with that they are actually fortunate now because they are part of reform programs and they have programs available to them that just a few years ago did not exist,” says Christy.
In fact, last year, a weekly book club was formed inside a segment of the male population of the federal prison off McMullen Highway. The first book introduced to the club was The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row by Anthony Ray Hinton. Hinton was wrongly convicted of the 1985 murders of two fast food restaurant managers in Birmingham, Alabama. He was sentenced to death and held on the state’s death row for 28 years before his conviction was overturned and he was released six years ago.
The club later sparked a virtual visit and lecture by Hinton himself that was livestreamed into the prison for book club members last summer.
“I chose our biggest block in the prison – which is Cell Block C and I approached the officers to ask about who could be asked to be members of the club. We choose eight and during the program some of those eight were released and we finished the book club with four,” adds Christy. “The inmates enjoyed the club very much. They felt heard. They felt like their opinions mattered.”
While the male inmates have their book club, female inmates had the opportunity to enroll in the Mind Body Medicine Awareness program offered online by Allegany College of Maryland.
“At the women’s program, the Mind Body Medicine program gave the women different routes for healing,” says Tabatha. “The women are so open to the program that the number one comment we get is ‘thank you for treating us like human beings.”
“And that’s what both programs do – both the book club and the Mind Body Medicine program. They build connections and they offer hope” says Susan Folk, volunteer with the Healing Allegany program
Healing Allegany is a separate assistance program that deals primarily with substance abuse and addiction issues. Inmates who may be struggling with recovery or addiction services are referred to the program to find resources for recovery upon release.
“About ten percent of all the inmates who get released are released with some sort of abuse issue. A lot of times there are dual diagnoses. And I think for a majority of a non-violent offenders the offense is a drug related charge or the result of a substance abuse issue. What we are trying to do is eliminate or reduce the return rate. That’s our goal,” Melissa says.
“For people with addiction issues being released, we are looking at two big issues. There’s the addiction and then the incarceration,” Stephanie explains. “We try to teach people how all of this plays a part. My role in all of that is an educator and advocate. I’m really in tight with the folks at AHEC West and I am also a peer trainer. We train peer recovery specialists and then they work at the recovery centers, the health department, the hospital, the jails, and in the re-entry programs. Individuals seeking recovery need support. “
“Peer recovery specialists have been around forever in other places but it’s a new thing for Allegany County, for drug and substance abuse disorders,” says Jeff Hay, peer recovery specialist at AHEC West’s Healing Allegany initiative. “A person’s biggest mistake can actually become their biggest asset. We have a responsibility to help others and now we have the ability to respond. “
In the year 2020, Allegany County was rated number one in the state of Maryland for Opioid related abuse and deaths. According to Stephanie Hutter Thomas, when resources and assistance are readily available locally, people with addiction issues are five times more likely to seek treatment and three times more likely to stop or curb the addiction.
“We have designed this collaborative effort in our community to rehabilitate and get people back to work and back into the community,” she says. “Not only with re-entry but also with addiction and recovery issues.”
The effort between community, medical, and government resources has been well received and while the program is too new for statistical data, those involved in the rehabilitation and re-entry programs are marking successes individually.
“The leadership of the county detention center is really hands-on with their approach and what they do,” says Susan. “There is a lot of positive impact being felt in the re-entry program there.”
“And the community here itself has become more open to hiring people and helping former inmates assimilate into life,” says Tabatha. “Every person involved has a part of someone else’s future success story.”
Those involved in the trenches of the program also have goals and objectives for the re-entry program moving into the future. They seem to be renovating and learning the program as they go – each stepping stone a building block in a new foundation for people seeking help and hope after incarceration.
“My dream is to have a transitional house in the community that helps with the re-entry programs,” says Christy. “When we are talking about re-entry specifically, I’d want to help people understand the stigma attached to coming out of the system and get the assistance needed and reduce the amount of recidivism.”
The key to any future success still lies in education – not only in providing those coming out of the prison system with resources but also education of the community itself.
“If you’re going to advocate for something that is stigmatized, you need to educate yourself,” says Stephanie. “In the end, what all of these programs do is work together to help clear a path. The only way around it is through it. And when we can get everybody at the same table – which we are doing – you start to see real change.”
“It’s all connected. Everything we do now is connected and it’s all about making connections,” says Jeff. “What it comes down to is this – people need a job, a roof over their heads and to be able to take care of their lives. And knowing the support to make that happen is out there.”
“No one should ever have their life defined by the worst thing they have ever done,” Melissa says. “People need to feel like they are important and that they matter and they are still connected to other people. That is when healing begins – with connection, compassion and care.”