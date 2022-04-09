Good Life
How to Beat the “Bully Brain”
It’s time to stop beating yourself up… you’re going to be okay
With this month’s issue dedicated to all things related to health, I wanted to share a little bit about how your own brain can be your biggest bully and how you can tell it who’s the boss.
Many of us live in a constant state of overwhelm, right? You know what I’m talking about. You are getting behind on bills and a new job would help you get ahead financially. You are carrying around extra weight and get out of breath going up and down the stairs and have been thinking about taking an exercise class. The house has gotten cluttered and looking around, you see all those unfinished projects that got pushed aside. Sigh.
When you are in that dark place, you have two choices: let it consume you or tackle it.
What I’m about to tell you may sound overly simplified, but it may be one of the most difficult things you ever do and if you can learn how to master it, it will be a life-changer and you will be able to use it over and over the rest of your life and share it with others.
Tell that brain that lives only inside your brain to take a hike!
I told you it sounded easy to do.
Let me break it down.
Your “bully brain” is the reason you doubt yourself. It is what tells you that you cannot possibly fill-in-the-blank (get the job, lose weight, find a romantic partner, finish those house projects).
It criticizes you. “Who do you think you are? You aren’t going to be able to go back to school this many years after high school. Be realistic.”
“You can’t possibly learn how to install a ceiling fan.”
Bully brain keeps us in our comfort zones so that we don’t try anything new or take chances.
“If you go to line-dancing, people will be looking at you.”
“If you sign up for online dating, you will probably get matched up with a serial killer.”
“You’d better not dye your hair pink. People won’t take you seriously.”
I know a bit about that last one.
How many times has your brain stopped you from doing something that may have turned out amazing and exciting? We’ll never know because it has been going on since you were a kiddo. I bet if you made a list of all the things your brain talked you out of doing, you’d be shocked.
Personally, I wouldn’t have started a coaching business, taken a solo vacation, installed vinyl plank floors, colored my hair pink, or went back to the gym after gaining post-hysterectomy weight if I let my brain win. Take that, naughty brain.
Lucky for me, many years ago I learned about “Bully Brain.” I am here to tell you how satisfying it is to realize that what my bully brain is telling me -- and what your bully brain is telling you – isn’t true. Your “Bully Brain” lies!
It’s not all bad. You see, your brain is trying to protect you from being vulnerable. When we are vulnerable, we can get hurt. We are putting ourselves out there whether we are going for a promotion, going on a date, changing up our hairstyle, or joining a fitness club. Whenever we attempt something new that may just be life-improving, the brain is like, “Are you sure? There is no guarantee.” The protective side of our brain kicks and sometimes then it gets a little carried away.
And sure there’s no guarantees you find the perfect match, lose weight or get promoted, but there are no guarantees in life except birth, death, and taxes. Amiright?
You’ve heard that personal growth only comes from going outside your comfort zone. Trust me. I am queen of personal growth so I suggest you spread your wings and fly, baby. Here’s how:
When you are feeling anxious about making a decision that could change your life for the better, considering trying something new just for fun, or questioning your own awesomeness and abilities, ask yourself, “Is my brain trying to protect me? To keep me living in a controlled way? To keep me from looking like a fool?” The answer will probably be a resounding “Oh yes!”
Remember that this “Bully Brain” is a big far liar. You are super capable and deserving of all that you desire. Don’t let that “stinkin’ thinkin’” get in the way. Apply for the job. Join the fitness club. Watch how-to videos.
Go. Do. The. Things.
It may or may not work out. It may or may not be what you expected. The important thing is that you took a chance and didn’t let the limiting beliefs keep you from trying. It’s normal to be scared but do it anyway! The more you practice, the easier it will become. Guaranteed.
When you do the thing, you are telling the Universe and people in your life that you believe in yourself. You are basically saying, “Hey! I want to _____. I’m qualified/deserving/ready. Why shouldn’t I? I’m going for it. If it doesn’t work out, I will be ok.
But if it does work out….oh my…couldn’t it be amazing?