“To not consider behavioral health or mental health as part of overall wellness is really not to talk about wellness,” said Robert Godfrey, a behavioral health therapist at UPMC Western Maryland. “Wellness is holistic, and it is everything for the person - mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically. All of that is Wellness. You can be someone who absolutely does the best job in the world with your diet and eats all the right foods, but if you're not managing stress well you are missing a big piece.