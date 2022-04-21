How you Feeling?
Let’s Have a Talk about Mental Health
Overall wellness encompasses much more than physical health. While diet, exercise, and regular visits to a primary care provider are critical, so is taking care of mental health.
“To not consider behavioral health or mental health as part of overall wellness is really not to talk about wellness,” said Robert Godfrey, a behavioral health therapist at UPMC Western Maryland. “Wellness is holistic, and it is everything for the person - mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically. All of that is Wellness. You can be someone who absolutely does the best job in the world with your diet and eats all the right foods, but if you're not managing stress well you are missing a big piece.
“There is there is no one in the world that hasn’t experienced a certain level of anxiety or depression or worry or stress. It’s a unifying situation. We’ve all experienced these emotions, and if you find that you are experiencing the emotions to your general discomfort, help and assistance is available and you don’t just have to accept that is going to be a part of your life forever.”
“It is so important that we recognize that mental health is a part of overall health,” agreed Brianne Perez, manager of Clinical Care Services at UPMC Western Maryland. “Mental health is so important, and it’s been encouraging lately that more people are accessing these services. We preach about prevention with our health in general. To go to your primary care appointments, to watch your diet, exercise, blood work, and all of those kinds of things.
“However, we don’t really focus so much on that with mental health. I think we need to be more preventative in that area as well, as opposed to only being reactive. We try to serve our patients in the community with what they need, and while overall there is a long way to go in terms of getting mental health the attention that it merits, I think that we’ve come a long way”
Help with overall wellness comes in many forms at UPMC Western Maryland and around our region, and mental and behavioral health services are available for all staff as well as for the general public. For employees at the hospital, there has been a greater need for self-care throughout the pandemic.
“As we’ve worked with our employees through the pandemic, we’ve seen just how run down some of our staff have gotten,” said UPMC Western Maryland behavioral health therapist Taylor Douthitt. “In the grand scheme of things, self-care has not been their priority, and that is a crucial aspect of wellness. If we as staff are not in a good mental state, it’s going to be very difficult to take care of other people. I always preach that taking time to focus on yourself should be part of our routine. We all need time to take our hats off – from being a professional, to being a parent or a partner.”
To help staff with any mental wellness challenges they may be experiencing, UPMC Western Maryland offers an Employee Assistance Program (EAP). For no cost, employees are eligible for sessions that are extremely flexible on topics, covering things like individual, family, or couples therapy and a variety of other areas.
“There is not a one size fits all when it comes to taking care of yourself physically and mentally,” said Kathy Whitacre, UPMC Western Maryland Director of Medical Social Work and Behavioral Health.
“We want to find the path that helps get to personal wellness and being able to maintain it. Sometimes I think we set such high expectations for ourselves and then let ourselves down. When we don’t reach the goals we set, we just have to know that every path is very individualized and there are going to be challenges along the road to becoming comfortable with yourself.”
Comfortability is key.
“We want our staff to be able to feel comfortable enough to reach out to our resources,” Kathy added. “We just want to break down those barriers and any stigma that exists and show that support is there and be able to help people reach their optimum wellness.”
For the public at large, there are many avenues for accessing mental health services, both through UPMC Western Maryland and other community agencies.
“A great place to start is to have the conversation with your primary care physician,” Robert said. “So many needs can be met right there, but they also have the ability to refer and connect their patients to the services we provide and other great programs in the region.”
For more information on local mental and behavioral wellness services available, speak to your primary care provider.