"My Dad found out that the Cumberland Parks and Recreation Department was giving tennis lessons at the city tennis courts. However, a kid to be 13 to take lessons. That year I was only 12, but I showed up anyway at the North End courts. I don’t remember if I had to fill out a form, but if I did, I probably said I was 13. The rest, as they say, is history. I took to the sport like a duck takes to . . . . . well, you know."