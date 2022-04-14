Uniquely Allegany
A Life of “Extended Grace”
Get Behind the Message and Mission of the “Warlord”
In one weekend in Allegany County, Maryland – one noteable horrible scary weekend -- headlines were published and news broke that there were six drug related deaths from overdoses in Allegany County within a 72 hour period. Six lives lost because of drug use in one weekend.
That’s when I sat down to talk with Carlos Reyes.
I was supposed to interview him earlier but our schedules were not matching up and so that Thursday afternoon – as the headlines were screaming for response -- was the first chance we were both available. I could tell the moment he sat across from me that something heavy was on this man’s heart. And that’s what it was. The news that six people had died from drugs.
In Washington County, just east of us, 23 people were hospitalized that same weekend for the same reason. That was also in the news. Headlines from all across the nation have repeated the same thing for months. The war on drugs has reached rural America.
After shaking my hand, Carlos shook his head.
“This is where we are. It’s sad and it’s a bit scary, isn’t it?” he says. He wears a short sleeved sports shirt covered in a camouflage pattern. It’s appropriate because this is a man who has fought his own war. He has wrestled with the demon of addiction and today, the author of the book The Warlord – says he has a new mission: to help others go into their own battles – armed with spiritual guidance.
“You know the old saying – all that is needed for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing,” he says. “I just can’t sit back and do nothing.”
His book, The Warlord, is his autobiography. It’s a detailed story of Carlos’ life in his 20s and early 30s, a life spent as the son of a Puerto Rican immigrant living in New York City – involved in gangs, alcoholic, addicted to hard drugs, a thief and eventually a criminal who ended up in and out of federal prisons for ten years –a whole decade of his life – and him – wasted.
In fact, in 1965, at the age of 21, he was released from his first rehabilitation unit. At the time, the woman who had been his counselor noted in his release papers: “Carlos has been faked out and is again on drugs. He is a walking bone cage. His mother disowned him. He is living on extended grace and borrowed time. I give him three weeks to live and no more. I can’t even scrounge up pity for him. He is proud of nothing. He has no faith, so stares blankly….”
Those written words fell on deaf ears to the young Carlos. He paid them no attention and no respect. It would not be until years later that the gravity of his life pulled at him. And the weight was heavy. The price of his youth almost cost him his own life.
The journey was long to get to where he is now. Today he is a sensitive nearly 78 year old who remains active as an evangelist and motivational speaker. He is happily married to his wife, Dian. They currently live in Hyndman, and have four children and 13 grandchildren. He founded Daybreak Ministries in Cumberland 28 years ago and still serves as its executive director. In the summer of 2021, Daybreak Ministries hosted the “5 Days of Fire” revival at Liberty Christian Fellowship. Carlos himself was the last featured speaker of the event.
“I used to speak at high schools – all the local high schools – all the time. I would speak at rallies and sometimes at Bacculerate ceremonies. I haven’t been asked to do that for awhile because I think we stopped paying attention. It was a conversation we all stopped having and now look where we are,” Carlos says. “Now, with what is going on in the world and in our own community, I think I do have a strong message about my life that people could hear and should hear.”
Carlos says the key to preserving a community is in its future generation.
“I think for a lot of people in their 20s, they look around and they see abandoned buildings and they see burned out buildings but in some cases, they are the ones who abandoned them and burned them down. You can’t do that to your community. You can’t tear your community down and then complain that it’s torn down.”
“I say to kids – love Cumberland. Love your hometown. Don’t let Cumberland become a victim. Fight for it. Fight to keep your hometown,” Carlos says. “I have been 35 years in the Cumberland area now. My message and my story has not changed. But the times have changed and they’re changing again and I think I have a message for that change.”
The battle, he says, must be fought and won. Carlos gets passionate when he speaks about standing firm and fighting.
“Look, you can move away. But I can guarantee you that evil will find you,” he says. “If you haven’t already fought and beat it, and won, it will find you. It will keep coming after you until you battle it and win. It will follow you and find you wherever you go.”
Carlos – who at one time assisted the founder of The Teen Challenge Ministries – says the time to become active is now. When young family members and friends are dying. The time to exterminate a pest isn’t when the infestation has overrun the house.
“When you get a cancer, or you have a heart problem, if you feel a pain in your body, you don’t wait until it’s too late to see a doctor. You can take care of it early. You do something at the first sign of a problem,” he says. “And that is what we need to be doing now, in this area.”
Treatment works, physically, he says. But modern medicine does nothing for healing the soul – which is what this former gang fighter once known as Prisoner K-0040 believes.
“In recovery, after 28 days, they release you. Well, after 28 days, your body will feel better. But the spirit won’t. You’re clean physically but you are not clean mentally and spiritually. And doing drugs after being clean will have a bigger impact on your body,” Carlos says. “And that one high after being clean could be your last. It happens to a lot of people. They come out after a 28 day program and they relapse once and they are dead. You can only pull a rubber band for so long until it breaks. Drugs will only get you two places – in jail or dead.”
Carlos Reyes says his hope is that he will be able to tell his story for as long as God is willing.
“Drugs cost me my life. It took my life from me. A little at a time. It took my freedom because I was in and out of jail for ten years in my 20s. It took my family because it got to the point where I would steal from them and rob from them for drugs and they didn’t want anything to do with me anymore,” and he stops. He catches his breath and he pushes his glasses from his nose to wipe a tear from his eye. He begins again only after choking a lump down in this throat. “My mother died without seeing how my life got better. She was dead seven years before I even found out and I live with that every day. Because she used to say to me that she wanted me to be someone she could be proud of. This is what drugs will do.”
“Listen, no one is born to be a junkie. You are born to do great things. You were born to do something great. Think of your parents,” his voice is pleading. “The day you were born – they held you with so much pride and had great hope for you in thinking what you would grow up to be. Is this something that the little baby they held was meant to become? Is this the price of your life? Drugs?”
When asked if he has a message for those who are struggling with addiction issues right now, Carlos takes a breath, sits back, and with piercing eyes he gives his answer.
“Tomorrow morning you are not going to get up and change. That isn’t going to happen. Because you will keep saying tomorrow. And you won’t change. Change happens right now. Right this minute. Not tomorrow. Right this second. It happens right now. My main message is one of hope. There is hope. There is a better way and a better life. But you have to want it.”